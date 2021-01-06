Apple's New Patents Indicate Macs Will Be Able To Wirelessly Charge iPhones

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured patents related to two-way wireless charging, which could potentially mean the MacBook range of computers could be used in the future to charge other Apple devices, the Verge reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The patents, first noted by Patently Apple, describe how inductive coils could be placed under the chassis of a MacBook that could allow for charging an Apple Watch, iPhone, or the AirPods charging case.

Multiple devices can reportedly be charged as per the patents using the computer’s palm rest, trackpad, or lid.

Why It Matters: The patented technology could help users travel without power adapters for multiple devices, which according to the Tim Cook-led company can be “burdensome,” noted the Verge.

The Cupertino, California-based company stopped including power bricks with its latest range of 5G iPhones.

In November, Apple revealed a MagSafe Duo Adapter, which costs $180, and is capable of charging two devices at a time.

At present, MacBook pros are made out of Aluminium, which is not compatible with wireless charging, according to the Verge.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $131.01 on Tuesday and fell 0.27% in the after-hours session.