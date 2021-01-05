Market Overview

Why Oil And Energy Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Why Oil And Energy Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of oil companies were trading lower on Tuesday as oil prices gain on supply concerns after Iran seized a South Korean vessel.

Investors also continue to watch output cut talks between OPEC+ producers.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft.

BP's shares were trading up 8.71% higher at $22.64 Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.08 and a 52-week low of $14.74.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States, with the production of 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas 2 million barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading up 4.13% at $88.21. The stock has a 52-week high of $121.67 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil shares were trading up 6.94% at $44.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.36 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy shares were trading up 11.78% at $9.49. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.34 and a 52-week low of $5.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Commodities Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

