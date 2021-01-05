Why Cyclo, Vivos Therapeutics And More Are Moving Today

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTH) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced "positive" efficacy data from an extension protocol with Trappsol Cyclo in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.

Cyclo Therapeutics is a U.S.-based biotechnology firm engaged in the marketing and sales of cyclodextrins (CD) and related products for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries to be used in diagnostics and specialty drugs with continuing growth in research and new product development.

Cyclo Therapeutics shares were trading up 26.49% at $5.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.50 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares are trading higher after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.

Vivos Therapeutics is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical,

Vivos Therapeutics shares were trading up 0.67% at $6.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.41 and a 52-week low of $5.64.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on its Phase 2 AML Clinical Trial.

Marker Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications.

Marker Therapeutics shares were trading up 12.24% at $1.65. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.39 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher after Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $45 to $50 per share.

Tenet is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals (65) and many outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding imaging centers, freestanding emergency rooms/micro-hospitals, and physician practices across the United States.

Tenet Healthcare shares were trading up 6.98% at $41.71. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.78 and a 52-week low of $10.