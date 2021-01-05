54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares jumped 148% to $1.24 after gaining over 30% on Monday.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares gained 83% to $20.54 after dropping around 15% on Monday.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares jumped 71% to $10.51 as the company announced plans to acquire iSun Energy in an all stock deal.
- Check-Cap Ltd.. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares jumped 61.3% to $2.3389 after jumping over 215% on Monday. Check-Cap, last week, was granted 180-day extension until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 47.1% to $0.8570 after the company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to review resubmission plans for Qtrypta™ New Drug Application.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 42.4% to $0.31 after gaining over 13% on Monday.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 41.8% to $0.4962 after gaining around 51% on Monday. Zomedica named Robert Cohen as CEO.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 39.3% to $2.48 after jumping around 118% on Monday.
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 38% to $21.98. Atomera entered into a Joint Development Agreement with a leading semiconductor for use of MST in future devices.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 37.2% to $5.83 after the company announced "positive" efficacy data from an extension protocol with Trappsol Cyclo in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) climbed 33% to $5.41 after Ecor1 Capital reported a 9.99% passive stake in the company
- Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) shares jumped 31% to $10.99. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced plans to acquire Boston Private for a total of around $900 million.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 30.2% to $8.62. The9 shares surged 87% on Monday after the company signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with several cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares surged 22.5% to $34.92. Power REIT confirmed Monday the acquisition of two properties in Colorado.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) jumped 21.8% to $1.79 after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on its Phase 2 AML clinical trial.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares rose 20.6% to $2.58.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 20.5% to $1.2650. Aileron Therapeutics, last month, said it expects to initiate Phase 1B randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of novel chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer in FY21.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares surged 19% to $28.84 after the company reported strong preliminary sales and subscriber results for the fourth quarter.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 19% to $4.98.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) jumped 18% to $15.11. Ospraie Management and Green Plains acquired majority stake in Fluid Quip Technologies.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares rose 17.3% to $57.38.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares jumped 16.8% to $14.91 after the company announced it signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares surged 16.2% to $2.4162. Professional Diversity Networks, last week, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) shares gained 16.2% to $20.85. Anthony Coles reported an 8.2% stake in Yumanity Therapeutics as of December 22.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) rose 16% to $0.5399.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 16% to $3.7830.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) surged 15.5% to $8.11.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares gained 15.1% to $2.7634. ION Geophysical reported the first proprietary commercial deployment of its Gemini extended frequency source technology for a Super Major.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) jumped 14.9% to $7.31.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) rose 14.4% to $6.29. Intercontinental Exchange-owned New York Stock Exchange is reversing its decision to delist China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares surged 14.2% to $3.46.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 14% to $3.91. SandRidge Energy, last month, announced the sale of its North Park Basin assets for $47 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 13.8% to $0.81 following purchase of 35,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 per share by the company’s CEO.
- Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) gained 13.8% to $18.87 as the company reported 2020 debt repayments of $170 million. The company also raised long-term debt reduction target from $700 million to $800 million for 2018-2022.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) surged 13.3% to $8.33.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 11.6% to $0.4914 following a 29% surge in the prior session.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) rose 9.6% to $19.95 after declining 9% on Monday.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) rose 9.1% to $29.30. New York Stock Exchange is reversing its decision to delist China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares dipped 34.5% to $4.7193. Bionano Genomics shares jumped over 133% on Monday after the company announced the publication in the Journal of Personalized Medicine by Lineagen of an analysis of Professor Temple Grandin's genome in one of the most comprehensive evaluations of a single genome of a high functioning individual with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dropped 27.3% to $19.29 after the company issued corporate and pipeline updates, and also announced its goals and anticipated milestones for 2021.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 18.8% to $0.9501 after jumping 87% on Monday.
- Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 18.2% to $24.60 after the company announced a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) fell 17.7% to $1.6950 after the company issued pipeline and business update. The company said further investment in MLE-301 is not planned following initial review of Phase 1 data. Millendo Therapeutics also disclosed that the company is exploring expanded range of strategic alternatives.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 16.2% to $5.60 after gaining around 13% on Monday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped 16% to $24.56 after climbing over 33% on Monday.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) dipped 16% to $1.925. William Blair, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dropped 15% to $6.07. Ebang International, last week, announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) dipped 14.2% to $8.32.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 14.2% to $3.86. Genetic Technologies, on Monday, named Simon Morriss as CEO.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) fell 12% to $59.31 as the company said it has commenced a public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock in a follow-on offering.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 11.5% to $1.37. Creative Realities said it Became aware that info about the company was publicly disseminated via unauthorized Twitter account, 'CRITechExp,' that is not sponsored or endorsed by the company.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) fell 10.4% to $15.50. Stable Road Acquisition’s partner, Momentus, reported that it will be remanifesting its January 2021 mission to a subsequent launch opportunity in 2021.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 10.4% to $2.7501. Ocugen shares gained around 68% on Monday after the company’s partner Bharat Biotech received EUA for Covid-19 Covaxin in India. Ocugen has US rights to Covaxin.
- Adapthealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) fell 9.2% to $32.53 after the company reported a 7 million share proposed public offering of Class A common stock.
