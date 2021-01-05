Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 106 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).

(NYSE: TSM). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helius Medical (NASDAQ: HSDT).

(NASDAQ: HSDT). Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SYN)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 126.91% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to $114.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.