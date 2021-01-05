Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 106 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helius Medical (NASDAQ: HSDT).
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SYN)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 126.91% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to $114.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $68.63 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.95 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares were up 2.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.99 for a change of up 2.81%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $270.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%.
- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.64. Shares traded up 1.91%.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares set a new yearly high of $28.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.50 for a change of up 1.18%.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.80. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to $120.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) stock set a new 52-week high of $133.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.38%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $101.65 with a daily change of up 5.29%.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.96 on Tuesday, moving up 3.49%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.88%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares hit $148.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.32 on Tuesday, moving up 1.33%.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $65.44. Shares traded up 4.36%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares broke to $162.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.79%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares broke to $67.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.49. The stock was up 5.08% for the day.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $252.75. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares broke to $53.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.14%.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) shares were up 5.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.30 for a change of up 5.45%.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares hit a yearly high of $19.29. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares were up 12.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.79 for a change of up 12.55%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares hit $15.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares set a new yearly high of $155.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares broke to $33.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.23. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $257.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares were up 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $125.81.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.46 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.54. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were up 5.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.52.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.18.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares broke to $98.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.04.
- SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares broke to $26.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.63. The stock traded up 15.82% on the session.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares were up 5.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.08.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares set a new yearly high of $28.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.18% on the session.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $100.35. Shares traded up 1.92%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.37. The stock was up 3.44% for the day.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) shares were up 2.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.04.
- Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.19. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.97%.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.98. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.63 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares hit $78.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.69%.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $94.71 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.78%.
- Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.75.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were up 3.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.74.
- Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 10.83%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.70. Shares traded up 5.8%.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares hit a yearly high of $26.04. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.27%.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) shares were up 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.00 for a change of up 0.88%.
- ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.99. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares were up 13.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.69.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares hit a yearly high of $63.44. The stock traded up 5.54% on the session.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- Denbury (NYSE: DEN) shares hit $27.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.93. Shares traded up 0.86%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.19. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $40.77 with a daily change of up 2.87%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares were down 2.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05 for a change of down 2.74%.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.08. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.80 on Tuesday, moving up 2.28%.
- Northern Genesis (NYSE: NGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.
- Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.59. The stock was up 4.24% for the day.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.24 with a daily change of up 1.74%.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.82 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.84%.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares broke to $20.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.89. Shares traded up 17.17%.
- Atlantic Avenue (NYSE: ASAQ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.18. Shares traded up 1.5%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.69. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: LCTX) shares broke to $2.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.21%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.17 for a change of up 0.19%.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.99 this morning. The stock was up 52.81% on the session.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) shares were up 7.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.86.
- Zomedica Corp. Common Shares (AMEX: ZOM) shares hit $0.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 43.37%.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares were up 3.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) shares set a new yearly high of $24.17 this morning. The stock was up 6.24% on the session.
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.18%.
- Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) shares broke to $3.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.4%.
- OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ: OTRA) shares hit $10.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.64%.
- Turmeric Acquisition (NASDAQ: TMPM) shares hit a yearly high of $11.00. The stock traded up 7.76% on the session.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.
- Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX: AUMN) shares broke to $0.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.79%.
- Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.70 with a daily change of up 1.7%.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.93. The stock was up 79.31% for the day.
- JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) shares set a new yearly high of $4.48 this morning. The stock was up 11.45% on the session.
- Mountain Crest (NASDAQ: MCAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.60 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.78%.
- Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.23. Shares traded up 2.07%.
- Power REIT (MD) Common Stock (AMEX: PW) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.18%.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN) shares were up 12.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.98.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SYN) shares were up 126.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 for a change of up 126.91%.
- Helius Medical (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares broke to $14.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 25.2%.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas