Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

 

During Tuesday's morning session, 7 companies made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC).
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) stock hit a yearly low of $57.26. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.21. The stock traded up 1.6%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.03 and moving down 2.55%.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock drifted down 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.09. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + BIGC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Imax CEO Bullish On 2021 Theatrical Movie Backlog
10 Of 2020's Top Performing IPOs
Exclusive: Marketing Pro Craig Greiwe On How The Biggest Personalities, Media Houses Like Lionsgate Can Grow During The Pandemic
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com