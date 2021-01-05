Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
During Tuesday's morning session, 7 companies made new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC).
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) stock hit a yearly low of $57.26. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.21. The stock traded up 1.6%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.03 and moving down 2.55%.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock drifted down 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.
- GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.09. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
