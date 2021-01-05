Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Beefs Up Air Cargo Fleet, Buys 11 Aircraft
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Beefs Up Air Cargo Fleet, Buys 11 Aircraft

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is revving up the logistics unit that's central to its core business.

What Happened: Amazon announced Tuesday the purchase of 11 Boeing 767-300 aircrafts, including seven from Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and four from Canadian airliner WestJet.

These new aircraft will join Amazon Air, the company's cargo airline, by 2022.

Related Link: Will Amazon Stock Reach $4,000 By 2022?

Why It's Important: The fleet expansion comes at a time when customers are increasingly favoring fast, free shipping, Amazon said.

"Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the U.S. in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal," Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, said in a statement. 

"Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises."

Amazon Air was launched by the company in 2016.

The four aircraft purchased from WestJet in March 2020 are currently undergoing passenger to cargo conversion and will join Amazon Air's network in 2021, while the seven aircraft from Delta will enter Amazon's air cargo network in 2022.

The company said it will rely on third-party carriers to operate these new aircraft.

At last check, Amazon shares were rising 0.19% to $3,192.66.

Related Link: Teladoc Falls On Amazon Telehealth Report: What Investors Should Know

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Workhorse Gets Big Electric Truck Order, But Can It Deliver?
Winning With WCLD In 2021: How Cloud Computing Stocks Can Deliver More Upside
JPMorgan, Berkshire, Amazon To Wind Down Joint Health Care Venture
Northern Genesis SPAC Rallies On Lion Electric-Amazon Deal Confirmation
Intensifying Competition For Stanley Black & Decker Turns BofA Bearish
Tesla, Moderna Start Year Looking Firm Thanks To Strong Deliveries, Vaccine Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon AirNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com