34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Check-Cap Ltd.. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares rose 91.8% to $2.78 in pre-market trading after jumping over 215% on Monday. Check-Cap, last week, was granted 180-day extension until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) rose 62.4% to $0.8120 in pre-market trading after gaining over 30% on Monday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 60% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Aileron Therapeutics, last month, said it expects to initiate Phase 1B randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of novel chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer in FY21.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares rose 43.8% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBanc Corporation reported receipt of regulatory approvals for merger.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares rose 37.3% to $2.94 in pre-market trading.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 36.6% to $0.6010 in pre-market trading following a 29% surge in the prior session.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 30.9% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after jumping around 118% on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 27.1% to $0.7399 in pre-market trading after the company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to review resubmission plans for Qtrypta™ New Drug Application.
- Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) shares rose 24.2% to $10.42 in pre-market trading. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced plans to acquire Boston Private for a total of around $900 million.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 22.1% to $4.97 in pre-market trading after Ecor1 Capital reported a 9.99% passive stake in the company
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 20% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining around 51% on Monday. Zomedica named Robert Cohen as CEO.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares rose 19% to $0.97 in pre-market trading.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) rose 16% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) shares rose 15.8% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 15.1% to $4.57 in pre-market trading afafter the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. The study met its primary safety endpoints.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) rose 14.4% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) rose 13.6% to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Intercontinental Exchange-owned New York Stock Exchange is reversing its decision to delist China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 11.6% to $0.2430 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.2% to $0.7950 in pre-market trading following purchase of 35,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 per share by the company’s CEO.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 10.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) rose 10% to $29.55 in pre-market trading. New York Stock Exchange is reversing its decision to delist China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 8.8% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Monday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 6.5% to $3.27 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares gained around 68% on Monday after the company’s partner Bharat Biotech received EUA for Covid-19 Covaxin in India. Ocugen has US rights to Covaxin.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 24.7% to $5.42 in pre-market trading. Bionano Genomics shares jumped over 133% on Monday after the company announced the publication in the Journal of Personalized Medicine by Lineagen of an analysis of Professor Temple Grandin's genome in one of the most comprehensive evaluations of a single genome of a high functioning individual with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 14.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares fell 13.1% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 10.3 million share public offering of common stock at $4.85 per share.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) fell 10.9% to $15.41 in pre-market trading. Stable Road Acquisition’s partner, Momentus, reported that it will be remanifesting its January 2021 mission to a subsequent launch opportunity in 2021.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 10.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 87% on Monday.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 7% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after rising 17% on Monday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 6.5% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities said it Became aware that info about the company was publicly disseminated via unauthorized Twitter account, 'CRITechExp,' that is not sponsored or endorsed by the company.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 6% to $0.4425 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Monday.
- Adapthealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) fell 5.1% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7 million share proposed public offering of Class A common stock.
- Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 4.4% to $28.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.1% to $86.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of $350 million of stock.
