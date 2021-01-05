74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares surged 215.2% to close at $1.45 on Monday after gaining around 7% on Thursday. Check-Cap, last week, was granted 180-day extension until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares gained 133.8% to close at $7.20 as the company published study on Autism risk genes after detailed analysis of The Genome of Professor Temple Grandin, who has brought awareness to autism spectrum disorder through her activism.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 118.4% to close at $1.78 after gaining around 18% on Thursday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) surged 87% to close at $6.62 after the company signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with several cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 67.8% to close at $3.07 after the company’s partner Bharat Biotech received EUA for Covid-19 Covaxin in India. Ocugen has US rights to Covaxin.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) jumped 67.8% to close at $6.41 after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) jumped 47.7% to close at $21.94 after the company said Phase 1a trial of PT101 achieved primary objective of safety and tolerability.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) surged 36.9% to close at $9.01 after the company reported $15.7 million equity investment by Asia Partner Ocumension Therapeutics.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares surged 36.6% to close at $1.68.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares surged 33.6% to close at $29.27 on Monday after jumping around 45% on Thursday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 32.8% to close at $1.08 after declining 23% on Thursday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCA) climbed 27.8% to close at $8.97 after Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 27.7% to close at $2.58 after the company reported completion of the clinical trial investigating nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary human monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 25% to close at $4.50. Genetic Technologies named Simon Morriss as CEO.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) gained 24.3% to close at $7.31.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares surged 23% to close at $6.16. The company last week said it is 'not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations' to explain recent price movement.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 22.2% to close at $14.50. Studio City Finance Limited reported a proposed senior notes offering and conditional tender offer.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) surged 22% to close at $2.94. Peabody reported amended and restated transaction support agreement and supplement to offering memorandum.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) gained 19.4% to close at $5.92.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) gained 19.2% to close at $52.24 after the company announced it will be acquired by Teledyne for $8 billion in a cash and stock deal.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) surged 19.1% to close at $21.18 on news the company has a deal with Amazon.com for electric vehicles and an equity stake.
- Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ALAC) gained 18.8% to close at $13.55.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 18.7% to close at $2.60 after the company entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) gained 18.4% to close at $17.69. Brookfield Asset Management announced it made a proposal to Brookfield Property Partners to acquire all of the limited partnership units it does not already own.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares climbed 18% to close at $15.38.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) surged 17.7% to close at $16.42. Capital Market Laboratories (CML Pro) on Saturday added the stock as a Top Pick.
- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) shares gained 17.6% to close at $17.01 after Brookfield Asset Management announced it made a proposal to Brookfield Property Partners to acquire all of the limited partnership units it does not already own.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 17.6% to close at $7.14. Ebang International shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 17.4% to close at $3.11 as the company announced that its patent portfolio has grown 50% year-over-year.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) jumped 17.1% to close at $19.45. Harpoon Therapeutics said it doses first patient with HPN328, an anti-DLL3 T cell engager for treatment of small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 17% to close at $3.2050 after climbing 18% on Thursday.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) surged 16.8% to close at $3.20.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 15.7% to close at $3.25.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) surged 15.5% to close at $3.50.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) rose 15.5% to close at $18.34 as the company’s board declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.11 on each of its shares.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 15.3% to close at $3.46.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares gained 15.2% to close at $10.58.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) climbed 13.5% to close at $10.52.
- Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) jumped 13% to close at $93.64 after Centene agreed to acquire Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) gained 12.7% to close at $25.49.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 12.7% to close at $6.68 after gaining over 35% on Thursday in sympathy with strength in bitcoin. The company provides integrated circuit design for application in bitcoin mining operations..
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares gained 12.6% to close at $32.46 after the company reported Q4 deliveries of 14,464 vehicles, up approximately 67% from the last quarter.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.8% to close at $53.51 after the company reported December deliveries were up 121% year over year.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 9.8% to close at $1.34 after gaining 6% on Thursday.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 8.5% to close at $5.10.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares gained 6.6% to close at $4.02 as the company reported over 100% increase in new bitcoin accounts in December.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 3.4% to close at $729.77 after the company reported Q4 deliveries of 180,570 vehicles, up approximately 61% year-over-year.
Losers
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares dropped 44.6% to close at $2.72 on Monday after the company announced that its CANTATA study of Telaglenastat in Renal Cell Carcinoma did not achieve its primary endpoint. The company also announced a reduction in workforce by roughly 35%.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 40.8% to close at $49.96 after dropping 14% on Thursday.
- Genworth Financial, Inc.. (NYSE: GNW) dipped 28.8% to close at $2.69 after the company said 'given uncertainty around the completion and timing of the remaining steps required to close the transaction, Genworth and Oceanwide have not extended the current December 31, 2020 "end date" under the merger agreement.'
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares fell 24.4% to close at $55.81.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) dipped 23.3% to close at $5.90 after climbing over 70% on Thursday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 22.4% to close at $1.59.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNF) dropped 22.1% to close at $3.28.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) tumbled 20.7% to close at $19.00 after climbing 18% on Thursday.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) fell 19.9% to close at $49.25.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares declined 19.7% to close at $2.08. Professional Diversity Networks, last week, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) shares fell 19.7% to close at $3.39 after declining around 12% on Thursday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dipped 18.8% to close at $6.09.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) fell 18.3% to close at $39.25 after climbing over 28% on Thursday.
- Clene Nanomedicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) shares declined 16% to close at $7.57. Clene Nanomedicine recently announced the closing of a merger with Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 15.4% to close at $20.07.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares declined 15.4% to close at $70.86.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) fell 15.3% to close at $27.35 after climbing 15% on Thursday.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) dropped 15.1% to close at $19.10. Heritage Environmental Services and Romeo Power launched commercial fleet electrification program.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 14.8% to close at $11.23.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 13.7% to close at $3.09 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) tumbled 13.5% to close at $120.01. JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and announced an $84 price target, while Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and announced a $100 price target.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) fell 12.5% to close at $17.90.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 11.4% to close at $6.28.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 8.4% to close at $4.48 after declining 10% on Thursday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 8.2% to close at $3.80. Acorda Therapeutics reported completion of one-for-six reverse stock split.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares fell 6.5% to close at $10.05 after climbing 57% on Thursday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 6.3% to close at $0.66. Color Star Technology’s subsidiary entered into a strategic partnership with Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E.
