Global Markets Remain Tepid Ahead Of US Senate Runoffs

Major indices worldwide are trading with caution on Tuesday in anticipation of close U.S. Senate runoffs. Though Wall Street's decline on Monday has not led to pin action globally, it has put a damper on investor sentiment.

The Dow futures are up by 0.25%, and the S&P 500 futures are trading higher by 0.23% on the last check Tuesday. WTI crude futures are down marginally by 0.02% to $47.61, while gold futures are flat at $1,946.50. Ten-year Treasury yield is higher by 1.1 basis points to 0.928%, and the VIX futures are down by 0.86% to 26.05.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.37% on Tuesday after rising COVID-19 infections led to new curbs and lockdown measures. December's services PMI data is due later today.

China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.73%, driven by consumer staples, agriculture, and technology stocks. NYSE reversing its earlier decision to delist three major telecom operators will ease the flaring U.S.-China relationship. Investors will be watching December's services PMI data due today.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.30%. China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL), China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA), and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited (NYSE: CHU) were among top gainers in Hong Kong after NYSE said it would not delist them.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell by a marginal 0.03%. The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) job advertisements grew 9.2% month-over-month.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading higher by 0.21%. The nation's trade balance widened to $15.7 billion.

South Korea's KOSPI continued its rally from Monday and gained 1.57% on Tuesday on an upbeat outlook for the chip industry.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is down by 0.15% at press time. The continent's manufacturing activity slid slightly to 55.2 in December. Private sector loans grew 3.1% YoY.

London's FTSE 100 is up by 0.25% at publication time, driven by strength in aerospace, retail, and industrial stocks. December car registration data is due later today.

Germany's DAX is trading lower by 0.13% after its unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1% in December. Unemployment fell by 37,000 MoM.

France's CAC 40 is down by 0.22% at the press time, led by gains in healthcare and material stocks. Spain's IBEX 35 is down marginally by 0.04% after the nation's unemployment grew by 36,800.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are down 0.21% to 89.66. The dollar has weakened 0.23% against the Euro, 0.01% against the Sterling Pound, 0.25% against the Japanese Yen, but gained 0.04% against the Chinese Yuan.

