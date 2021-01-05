Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ikea Has A PlayStation 5 Prop To Help You Select The Right Cabinet For Your 'Meme-ishly Oversized' Gaming Console
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2021 2:44am   Comments
Share:
Ikea Has A PlayStation 5 Prop To Help You Select The Right Cabinet For Your 'Meme-ishly Oversized' Gaming Console

The gigantic sizes of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) video game consoles means putting them upright on a shelf is a challenge — but worry not Ikea has found a novel workaround. 

What Happened: The Swedish lifestyle giant has placed mock consoles that mimic the size of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox devices in its stores, the Verge reported Monday.

"Which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, game console?" from r/gaming

According to a Reddit user, the furniture company has even imprinted a dig at Sony on the side of its fake PS5 which reads, “Which Ikea media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?”

Why It Matters: The dummy consoles can be useful for the lucky few who have managed to get their hands on the rare gaming devices as they allow shoppers to correctly gauge the dimensions of a new entertainment center, the Verge noted. 

See Also: PlayStation 5, Xbox Units Unexpectedly Arrived At GameStop Stores. Of Course, Chaos Ensued

Recently though, there are signs that the supply drought for the much sought-after consoles may finally be over. 

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed nearly 2.1% lower at $217.69 on Monday. On the same day, Sony shares closed nearly 1% lower at $100.07 and gained almost 0.9% in the after-hours trading in New York.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
PlayStation 5 Supply Drought Over? Sony Begins Taking Pre-Orders In India
Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Amazon Heats Up Podcasting War With Wondery Acquisition: What You Need To Know
Is Now The Time To Buy Alibaba, Snap, Intel Or Nano Dimension Stock?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: IKEA PlayStation 5 xboxNews Retail Sales Events

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com