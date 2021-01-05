Market Overview

JPMorgan In Talks For Another Wealth Management Joint Venture In China: Report

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 4:31am   Comments
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is in plans to set up another wealth management joint venture in China, reports Bloomberg.

What Happened: The talks between JPMorgan and the commercial banking entity China Merchants Bank ADR (OTC: CIHKY) are in the early stages and the U.S. bank may not have a controlling interest in the venture, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

In November, JPMorgan bought a 20% stake from its local JV partner Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ, raising the American investment bank’s control to 71%.

Why Does It Matter: The $53 trillion Chinese financial industry is witnessing a flurry of interest from financial entities after the regulators opened up the nation’s economy to foreign investors. The new Chinese regulations allow foreign entities to exercise 100% control in their mutual fund joint ventures.

In the first week of December, there were reports that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) will acquire 100% of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co. (GSGH) — its securities venture in China.

Price Action: JPM stock closed at $125.87, 0.94% lower on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China Wealth managementNews Events Media Best of Benzinga

