Barstool Fund For Helping Small Businesses Gets Big Boost From Kid Rock

Musician Kid Rock said Monday he would donate $100,000 to The Barstool Fund, a nonprofit initiative started by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

What To Know: Despite the government’s attempt to assist businesses with the recent passing of a broad stimulus package, many feel the support is too little, too late.

In response to the government’s lackluster support, Portnoy’s fund has raised over $18 million for small businesses like New York-based La Conca D’oro and Premier Sports Center in Michigan.

Why It Matters: Portnoy’s initiative is helping entrepreneurs fight against government inaction.

For access to funds, owners with active payrolls must submit their business information at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply.

“If you get approved into our fund, you tell us how much you need — whether it’s for rent, taxes, payroll — and we’ll be there until this thing is kinda over,” Portnoy said.

Cheryl Bergendorff, the owner at La Conca D’oro, in her video submission to Portnoy said she was having trouble with her utility bill. In response, The Barstool Fund paid the bill.

"I burst out crying," Bergendorff said. "I think I've cried every day since when I think of how much of a gift this is."

To contact Portnoy or contribute, email barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com or visit barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund.