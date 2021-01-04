Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Market Overview

During Monday's morning session, 286 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN).
  • Helius Medical (NASDAQ: HSDT) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 2959.75% to hit its new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $744.49. Shares traded up 2.38%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $504.75. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a yearly high of $442.24. The stock later traded down 3.17% on the session.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.25 on Monday, moving up 2.94%.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares were down 1.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.81.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.77 on Monday morning, moving up 3.83%.
  • Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.73 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.34%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.93 on Monday, latermoving down 0.89%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $107.75.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares were down 2.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $729.73.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares hit a yearly high of $185.98. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares hit $53.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.72%.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.34 Monday. The stock was up 3.32% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $267.58. Shares later traded down 0.63%.
  • Stryker (NYSE: SYK) shares hit a yearly high of $245.50. The stock traded down 3.37% on the session.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares were up 2.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares were down 3.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,257.18.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares hit $273.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.61. The stock later traded down 0.91% for the day.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $227.58. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • Infosys (NYSE: INFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.43. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares set a new 52-week high of $307.74 on Monday, moving down 3.07%.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.25 Monday. The stock later traded down 2.34% for the day.
  • ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.54. The stock later traded down 1.67% for the day.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares were down 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.32.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $68.50. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
  • Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.35. Shares traded up 2.51%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $504.66. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
  • Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $220.27 with a daily change of down 2.48%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were down 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $560.00.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $270.28 on Monday, moving up 0.24%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares hit $122.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.35%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares set a new yearly high of $262.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares broke to $27.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.28%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares were down 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.31.
  • MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $455.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.84%.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares set a new yearly high of $131.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares broke to $43.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.81 with a daily change of up 0.71%.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 8.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $96.18 for a change of up 8.69%.
  • Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares were down 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.55.
  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.94. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $373.79. The stock traded down 1.89% on the session.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.81. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.21 on Monday morning, moving down 2.16%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.67 Monday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares hit $24.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.41%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.94. The stock traded down 1.8% on the session.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares were down 1.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.75.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.57.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.44 on Monday, moving down 0.9%.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were down 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $392.00 for a change of down 2.02%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $207.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.71. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.87 with a daily change of down 0.89%.
  • Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares broke to $102.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.78%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $288.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.15%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $381.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.8%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $156.56 with a daily change of up 2.39%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $95.87 with a daily change of down 2.61%.
  • AES (NYSE: AES) shares hit a yearly high of $23.99. The stock traded down 1.58% on the session.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares were down 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $273.99.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $329.32.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.72 on Monday morning, moving up 4.52%.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.64. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.74. Shares traded down 0.49%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.85 on Monday, moving down 2.65%.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares were down 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.47.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.25 on Monday morning, moving down 2.01%.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.10. Shares traded up 1.8%.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.42. The stock was up 6.39% for the day.
  • Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.49. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $227.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $205.98 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.63 Monday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.86%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
  • Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $234.89. The stock traded down 1.03% on the session.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares hit a yearly high of $29.33. The stock traded down 3.36% on the session.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.30.
  • Bunge (NYSE: BG) shares hit $67.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.63%.
  • Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.50 on Monday, moving up 4.09%.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.02. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares were up 6.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.58.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares broke to $137.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.23%.
  • Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.78 on Monday morning, moving down 0.26%.
  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.1%.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares were down 8.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.84.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $127.50 on Monday, moving down 2.61%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.28 on Monday morning, moving down 7.11%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares hit a yearly high of $123.92. The stock traded down 0.51% on the session.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.01 on Monday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $153.00 on Monday, moving down 0.15%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.32. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.80. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.84 with a daily change of up 2.13%.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.88%.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares broke to $76.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.08%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were down 3.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.44 for a change of down 3.57%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares were down 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.03 for a change of down 1.61%.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to $23.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.47. Shares traded down 2.64%.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $93.42 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.66 on Monday, moving down 2.23%.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $125.50 with a daily change of down 0.59%.
  • Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $105.19. Shares traded down 4.92%.
  • Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares set a new yearly high of $132.54 this morning. The stock was down 8.78% on the session.
  • Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.30 with a daily change of down 2.33%.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.33 on Monday morning, moving down 2.0%.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares hit $17.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.88%.
  • Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.33.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.45. Shares traded up 0.98%.
  • 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.76 with a daily change of down 6.86%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.89 Monday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Monday, moving down 0.62%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.25. The stock was down 5.92% for the day.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) shares were down 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.97 for a change of down 1.25%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.97%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $444.39 with a daily change of up 9.38%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.09. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $86.53 with a daily change of down 4.56%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares set a new yearly high of $79.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares set a new yearly high of $57.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares were up 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.95.
  • Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.72. Shares traded down 0.17%.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $177.37. Shares traded down 2.31%.
  • Avient (NYSE: AVNT) shares hit a yearly high of $41.40. The stock traded down 2.36% on the session.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) shares were up 2.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.11 for a change of up 2.9%.
  • Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares were down 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.72.
  • Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.06 on Monday morning, moving up 2.85%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.80.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.52 Monday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares set a new yearly high of $49.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.19 Monday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.29%.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares hit $30.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.61%.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares set a new yearly high of $190.68 this morning. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.12 Monday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.03 Monday. The stock was down 4.82% for the day.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares were down 3.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.13 for a change of down 3.5%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.52.
  • Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares broke to $20.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.16%.
  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares set a new yearly high of $11.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 6.1%.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.07. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.91%.
  • Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares set a new yearly high of $93.59 this morning. The stock was up 12.87% on the session.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.17.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.22 on Monday morning, moving down 17.09%.
  • Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Monday morning, moving up 9.16%.
  • MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX: MAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.56 Monday. The stock was up 6.3% for the day.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Monday morning, moving down 4.82%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday, moving down 4.79%.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.10. Shares traded up 4.12%.
  • Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) shares set a new yearly high of $33.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.91% on the session.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.42. Shares traded up 2.46%.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares were down 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.89 for a change of down 0.42%.
  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.36%.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE: MSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Monday morning, moving up 18.52%.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.83 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.18%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.33 on Monday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.29. The stock was up 9.3% for the day.
  • Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE: IPOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.04 on Monday, moving up 11.26%.
  • Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.30 Monday. The stock was up 3.85% for the day.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were down 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $220.29.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. Common Shares (AMEX: SILV) shares broke to $12.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.16%.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were down 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.17.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.10 on Monday, moving up 7.83%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.24. Shares traded down 7.58%.
  • Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares hit $42.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.77%.
  • Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.37. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares were down 1.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.00.
  • Materion (NYSE: MTRN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $65.06. Shares traded down 2.68%.
  • Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.97 on Monday morning, moving down 2.02%.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares were up 29.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.00 for a change of up 29.62%.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.86 on Monday morning, moving down 2.39%.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Monday morning, moving down 3.94%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares were down 2.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.92 for a change of down 2.61%.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares were down 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.60 for a change of down 0.96%.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.93. The stock traded down 4.63% on the session.
  • QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares set a new yearly high of $7.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.65%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit $61.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.21%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest, $.01 par value (AMEX: EIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Monday morning, moving down 0.59%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) shares hit a yearly high of $39.95. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.11 Monday. The stock was up 99.64% for the day.
  • Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) shares hit a yearly high of $15.47. The stock traded up 17.05% on the session.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.35 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) shares were up 9.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.85.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.75. Shares traded down 9.19%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.40 with a daily change of down 1.37%.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.94 on Monday morning, moving down 5.37%.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.55. The stock traded down 1.67% on the session.
  • Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares hit $9.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.81%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.54 on Monday morning, moving up 1.39%.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.16%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.43 with a daily change of down 0.38%.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.30 Monday. The stock was up 32.2% for the day.
  • Northern Genesis (NYSE: NGA) shares set a new yearly high of $20.13 this morning. The stock was up 5.98% on the session.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares were down 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.49.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new yearly high of $19.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares were down 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.61.
  • Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Monday morning, moving down 7.6%.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.90. Shares traded up 23.67%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) shares were up 14.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.10 for a change of up 14.01%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares hit a yearly high of $16.42. The stock traded down 9.64% on the session.
  • Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PAND) shares were up 36.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.99.
  • Helius Medical (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares were up 2959.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54 for a change of up 2959.75%.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares were up 11.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.55 for a change of up 11.8%.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.75 with a daily change of up 12.93%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ: HEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.13. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $416.69. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SMTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.58 on Monday, moving up 1.52%.
  • FirstMark Horizon (NYSE: FMAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE: DMYD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.26%.
  • Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Monday, moving up 4.74%.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 74.04%.
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares hit $13.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.19%.
  • Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQ) shares broke to $10.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
  • Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.58. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.
  • Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.69. The stock traded down 2.49% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: AEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares were up 0.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.63 for a change of up 0.9%.
  • 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares were up 4.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 for a change of up 4.0%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares set a new yearly high of $27.96 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.13. The stock traded down 1.43% on the session.
  • Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares hit a yearly high of $71.55. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares set a new yearly high of $14.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.35 on Monday morning, moving up 2.85%.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.37%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.13. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
  • Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) shares were down 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.85 for a change of down 0.96%.
  • EMX Royalty Corporation Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX: EMX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.81. Shares traded up 5.1%.
  • Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: BRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.83 Monday. The stock was down 5.13% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.60 Monday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: LCTX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.04. Shares traded up 7.69%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) shares hit a yearly high of $15.21. The stock traded down 3.88% on the session.
  • Health Sciences (NASDAQ: HSAQ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.30. Shares traded down 0.62%.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.8%.
  • Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.80. The stock traded down 6.38% on the session.
  • Software Acquisition (NASDAQ: SAII) shares were up 1.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.13 for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.21.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.10. Shares traded down 3.37%.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.80 with a daily change of up 11.67%.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) shares hit $12.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.89%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares were up 417.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.67 for a change of up 417.01%.
  • 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 190.97%.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.56%.
  • Galileo Acquisition (NYSE: GLEO) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.40.
  • SMTC (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.96 on Monday morning, moving up 19.35%.
  • Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.74 on Monday, moving up 7.12%.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.09%.
  • IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares hit $14.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.95%.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.92 on Monday, moving down 10.0%.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ: ADOC) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.30 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares hit a yearly high of $12.55. The stock traded down 8.7% on the session.
  • Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX: AUMN) shares hit $0.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.85%.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares were up 20.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.46.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.16.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were up 44.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.38 for a change of up 44.79%.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares broke to $8.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.40 with a daily change of down 1.69%.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.41 on Monday morning, moving up 799.04%.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit a yearly high of $6.00. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session.
  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.94 Monday. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: INTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.69 Monday. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
  • Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares were up 15.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.49 for a change of up 15.07%.
  • The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.10 on Monday morning, moving up 92.66%.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE: NXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.21 on Monday.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.25 on Monday, moving up 2.39%.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares hit $2.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.54%.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ: ANTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.85. The stock was up 21.79% for the day.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN) shares hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.62%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

