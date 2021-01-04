Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 286 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

(NASDAQ: TSLA). The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN).

(NASDAQ: KSPN). Helius Medical (NASDAQ: HSDT) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 2959.75% to hit its new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $744.49. Shares traded up 2.38%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.