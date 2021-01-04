54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) jumped 132% to $1.07 after gaining around 7% on Thursday. Check-Cap, last week, was granted 180-day extension until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares jumped 116% to $6.67 as the company published study on Autism risk genes after detailed analysis of The Genome of Professor Temple Grandin, who has brought awareness to autism spectrum disorder through her activism.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 75.4% to $6.21 after the company signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with several cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 67% to $3.06 after the company’s partner Bharat Biotech received EUA for Covid-19 Covaxin in India. Ocugen has US rights to Covaxin.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) gained 38% to $3.0211 after the company entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) surged 36.2% to $20.22 after the company said Phase 1a trial of PT101 achieved primary objective of safety and tolerability.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares gained 32.6% to $29.05 after jumping around 45% on Thursday.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) surged 32.5% to $7.79.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 29.5% to $4.9450 after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 28% to $1.04 after declining 23% on Thursday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) climbed 25.2% to $1.02 after gaining around 18% on Thursday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) surged 20.7% to $4.3450. Genetic Technologies named Simon Morriss as CEO.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) gained 20.1% to $7.91 after the company reported $15.7 million equity investment by Asia Partner Ocumension Therapeutics.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) surged 19.5% to $5.93.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares gained 19.2% to $1.4662.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) climbed 19.2% to $52.24 after the company announced it will be acquired by Teledyne for $8 billion in a cash and stock deal.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCA) gained 17.7% to $8.26 after Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform.
- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) shares surged 16.8% to $16.91 after Brookfield Asset Management announced it made a proposal to Brookfield Property Partners to acquire all of the limited partnership units it does not already own.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 16.5% to $3.4949.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 16.3% to $2.35 after the company reported completion of the clinical trial investigating nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary human monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 14.5% to $5.38.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares gained 14.1% to $14.86.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares jumped 13.7% to $32.78 after the company reported Q4 deliveries of 14,464 vehicles, up approximately 67% from the last quarter.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 12.3% to $10.40.
- Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) rose 12.2% to $92.96 after Centene agreed to acquire Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 11.5% to $3.0548 after climbing 18% on Thursday.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 11% to $25.09.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 10.1% to $6.68. Ebang International shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.3% to $53.25 after the company reported December deliveries were up 121% year over year.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 8.6% to $6.44 after gaining over 35% on Thursday in sympathy with strength in bitcoin. The company provides integrated circuit design for application in bitcoin mining operations..
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 7.4% to $0.73.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 6.8% to $1.30 after gaining 6% on Thursday.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares rose 5.5% to $3.9750 as the company reported over 100% increase in new bitcoin accounts in December.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 3.4% to $729.73 after the company reported Q4 deliveries of 180,570 vehicles, up approximately 61% year-over-year.
Losers
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares tumbled 41.8% to $2.8550 after the company announced that its CANTATA study of Telaglenastat in Renal Cell Carcinoma did not achieve its primary endpoint. The company also announced a reduction in workforce by roughly 35%.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 37% to $53.24 after dropping 14% on Thursday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares dropped 27% to $53.82.
- Genworth Financial, Inc.. (NYSE: GNW) fell 24.7% to $2.8450 after the company said 'given uncertainty around the completion and timing of the remaining steps required to close the transaction, Genworth and Oceanwide have not extended the current December 31, 2020 "end date" under the merger agreement.'
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares declined 22.8% to $8.30 after climbing 57% on Thursday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares fell 18.2% to $2.1189. Professional Diversity Networks, last week, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNF) fell 18% to $3.45.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) shares dropped 18% to $3.46 after declining around 12% on Thursday.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 17.4% to $6.35 after climbing over 70% on Thursday.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) dipped 17.3% to $39.72 after climbing over 28% on Thursday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 16.7% to $3.45. Acorda Therapeutics reported completion of one-for-six reverse stock split.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) fell 16.5% to $20.00 after climbing 18% on Thursday.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) dropped 14.3% to $17.53.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dipped 13.7% to $3.09 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 14% to $20.41.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) dropped 12.1% to $121.92. JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and announced an $84 price target, while Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and announced a $100 price target.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 10.4% to $6.35.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 10.2% to $4.39 after declining 10% on Thursday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 9.3% to $0.6383. Color Star Technology’s subsidiary entered into a strategic partnership with Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 6.4% to $3.82. Foresight Autonomous, last month, priced its roughly 6.27 million ADS offering at $4.15 per ADS.
