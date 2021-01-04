Why Calithera, BioNano Genomics And More Are Moving Today

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) shares are trading lower after the company announced that its CANTATA study of Telaglenastat in Renal Cell Carcinoma did not achieve its primary endpoint. The company also announced a reduction in workforce by roughly 35%.

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment.

Calithera Biosciences shares were trading down 42.77% at $2.81 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $43.63.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares were trading higher after the company published a study on autism risk genes.

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It's engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Bionano Genomics shares were trading up 96.92% at $6.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.11 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher after its partner Bharat Biotech received a EUA for its Covid-19 Covaxain in India. The company has U.S. rights to Covaxin.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It's focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Ocugen shares were trading up 74.20% at $3.19. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.50 and a 52-week low of 17 cents.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of a clinical trial with its anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil.

Tiziana Life Sciences is involved in the business of developing novel therapeutics for cancer with a focus on late-stage growth and complementary diagnostic tools, with the capability of predicting disease aggressiveness and prognosis in breast cancer patients.

Tiziana Life Sciences shares were trading up 22.28% at $2.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.17 and a 52-week low of 62 cents.