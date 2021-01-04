Slack Crashes As Users Return To Work From Holiday Break

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) platform is experiencing functionality issues on Monday morning.

The cloud-based workplace messaging app has acknowledged the issues and said users customers may have trouble loading messages or connecting to Slack. The service crashed for many around 10 a.m. ET.

Monday marks the return to work for many around the world who took time often for the holiday season.

Slack shares were down 0.04% at $42.22 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.15 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

