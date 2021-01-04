Market Overview

Slack Crashes As Users Return To Work From Holiday Break
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) platform is experiencing functionality issues on Monday morning.

The cloud-based workplace messaging app has acknowledged the issues and said users customers may have trouble loading messages or connecting to Slack. The service crashed for many around 10 a.m. ET.

Monday marks the return to work for many around the world who took time often for the holiday season.

Slack shares were down 0.04% at $42.22 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.15 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

