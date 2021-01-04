63 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Gainers
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares jumped 70.9% to close at $7.69 on Thursday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares climbed 56.9% to close at $10.75 on Thursday after dropping 26% on Wednesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares gained 46.7% to close at $3.08. Bionano Genomics shares jumped around 58% on Wednesday as the company was granted a 180-day extension by the Nasdaq to regain compliance with bid price rule.
- Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) shares gained 46.7% to close at $8.58 as CEO, COO and other officers reported grants of shares in form 4 filings on Wednesday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares gained 44.6% to close at $21.91 after jumping over 43% on Wednesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 44.5% to close at $2.37 as the company signed production deal for both GLP and GMP materials associated with HT-001 with Tergus Pharma for its novel cancer treatment drug.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares surged 36.1% to close at $24.15 after the company issued updates on its potash and Trio pricing and its 2021 outlook. The company sees Q1 and FY 2021 water volumes in excess of same time last year.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 35.4% to close at $5.93 in sympathy with strength in bitcoin. Bitcoin has rallied about 20% this week. The company provides integrated circuit design for application in bitcoin mining operations.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) climbed 32.9% to close at $3.39.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares jumped 32.7% to close at $2.19 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) gained 28.6% to close at $48.03.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares gained 28.2% to close at $3.46. Sonesta International Hotels Corporation agreed to acquire RLH.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) surged 26.2% to close at $10.56.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 24.6% to close at $3.59.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 23.4% to close at $6.07 after the company announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) gained 22.2% to close at $24.90.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares surged 20.8% to close at $1.51 after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) gained 20.5% to close at $6.05.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 19.6% to close at $3.60.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 19.3% to close at $2.47. Aethlon Medical, earlier during the month, said it treated the first patient in its first-in-human Early Feasibility Study of the HEMOPURIFIER.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) climbed 18.3% to close at $9.00. Man San Law, on Wednesday, reported a 19.9% stake in 500.com.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 18.1% to close at $2.74.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) surged 18% to close at $23.96.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 17.8% to close at $0.8150.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares jumped 16.7% to close at $1.26.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 15.9% to close at $3.36.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares gained 15.8% to close at $1.47.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) surged 15.4% to close at $32.30.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) gained 15.1% to close at $4.81.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) surged 14.8% to close at $1.94.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) jumped 14.7% to close at $11.20.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares rose 13.8% to close at $8.50. Identiv, last week, announced early repayments of East West Bank term loan and 21 April Fund LP initial growth capital loan.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 13.3% to close at $50.31. Celsius Holdings will replace Capri Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Thursday, January 7.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 12.3% to close at $3.11. SRAX extended right to receive BIGtocken special dividend through Dec. 31, 2021.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 9.8% to close at $3.58 after declining 17% on Wednesday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 9.7% to close at $5.45. U.S. Global Investors announced it has sold 10 million shares of HIVE.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 7.4% to close at $1.59. Ampio Pharma recently shared feedback from the FDA related to proposed modifications to special protocol assessment for ampion treatment for severe osteoarthritis of the knee.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 6.3% to close at $4.25. Gevo, on Wednesday, announced a $150 million common stock offering at the market.
Losers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) dropped 29.4% to close at $0.4150 on Thursday after jumping 54% on Wednesday. The company recently named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 28% to close at $4.26.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares dipped 27.1% to close at $0.7580 on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $14.0 million upsized public offering.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 22.6% to close at $0.8130.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) declined 20.5% to close at $0.1850. Castor Maritime shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company said it received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq's minimum bid price rules.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 16.2% to close at $0.7040 after the company said its subsidiary entered into a strategic partnership with Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dropped 15.9% to close at $28.00 after declining 14% on Wednesday. Islet Management recently disclosed a 7.44% stake in the company.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) dropped 15.7% to close at $1.45 after surging over 68% in the prior session.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 14.8% to close at $22.49.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 14.4% to close at $13.95. Net Element shares gained over 44% on Wednesday after the company's merger partner, Mullen Technologies, received a letter of intent for a purchase order of 1,500 MX-05 electric vehicles..
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 14.1% to close at $84.45.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares dipped 14% to close at $5.82.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) dipped 13.7% to close at $62.00.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) declined 13.2% to close at $3.29 after climbing 43% on Wednesday.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares fell 13.1% to close at $7.17 after climbing 27% on Wednesday.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) fell 12.3% to close at $4.22.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dipped 11.9% to close at $2.00.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 10.1% to close at $4.89 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 9.3% to close at $1.37 after gaining over 16% on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 9.1% to close at $0.3250 after surging around 19% on Wednesday.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 7.5% to close at $11.03.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 7.3% to close at $3.56 after the company entered into a partnership agreement with new energy vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor Group Company to strengthen AI-based smart mobility services.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) declined 6.8% to close at $2.19 after the company priced its 5.555 million share offering at $1.80 per share.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 6.1% to close at $1.86. HC Wainwright & Co., on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 5.5% to close at $2.59. Professional Diversity Networks shares jumped 100% on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
