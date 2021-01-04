5 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is in advanced negotiations to acquire rights to the content library of Quibi, according to the Wall Street Journal. Roku shares fell 0.2% to $331.45 in pre-market trading.
- Carl Icahn disposed of a sizeable amount of his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF), the Wall Street Journal reported. Out of his 16% stake in the company, Icahn offloaded 10% of his holdings for a consideration of $600 million. Herbalife shares gained 0.6% to close at $48.05 on Thursday.
- Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) reported a 112% year-over-year surge in electric vehicle deliveries for 2020. The EV firm said total deliveries reached 27,041 units for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. Xpeng shares gained 3.9% to $44.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) increased its offer for Entain Plc to 8.1 billion pound ($11.1 billion). MGM shares slipped 0.4% to $31.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- India granted emergency use approval to coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca plc
- (NASDAQ: AZN) in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The world's second most populous country also approved Covaxin, which is developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech. AstraZeneca shares gained 1.9% to $50.95 in after-hours trading.
