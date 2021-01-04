5 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is in advanced negotiations to acquire rights to the content library of Quibi, according to the Wall Street Journal. Roku shares fell 0.2% to $331.45 in pre-market trading.

Carl Icahn disposed of a sizeable amount of his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF), the Wall Street Journal reported. Out of his 16% stake in the company, Icahn offloaded 10% of his holdings for a consideration of $600 million. Herbalife shares gained 0.6% to close at $48.05 on Thursday.

(NYSE: HLF), the Wall Street Journal reported. Out of his 16% stake in the company, Icahn offloaded 10% of his holdings for a consideration of $600 million. Herbalife shares gained 0.6% to close at $48.05 on Thursday. Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) reported a 112% year-over-year surge in electric vehicle deliveries for 2020. The EV firm said total deliveries reached 27,041 units for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. Xpeng shares gained 3.9% to $44.50 in the pre-market trading session.

