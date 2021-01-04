Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for December is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 56.5 in December from prior reading of 56.7.
- Data on construction spending for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 1% in November after increasing 1.3% in October.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for December is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
