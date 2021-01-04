Market Overview

Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks To Invest $200M In Chinese EV Startup Byton: Report

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2021 5:18am   Comments
Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Taiwanese supplier Foxconn, trading under the name Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd Group (OTC: HNHPF) is in talks to fund Chinese electric vehicle startup Byton Ltd, reports Bloomberg.

What Happened: Foxconn plans to pump $200 million in Byton with hopes of starting mass production of its Byton M-Byte model in the first quarter of 2022. An official announcement of this agreement is expected to be released on Monday.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Foxconn is also reaching out to other Chinese EV makers for potential collaboration opportunities.

Why Does It Matter: In mid-October, the Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way disclosed plans to diversify the company's global investments by venturing into the electric vehicles segment, digital health, and robotics business.

Related News: Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report

Foxconn’s plans to diversify business were evident early in the year when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAUannounced a potential collaboration in the form of a joint venture. As part of the discussions, Foxconn and Fiat Chrysler would create a joint venture dedicated to the development and manufacture of electric vehicles in China.

Price Action: HNHPF stock was $6.63, 1.04% lower on Thursday’s close.

Photo via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Byton Ltd China electric vehicles EVs

