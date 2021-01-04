Samsung Picks Early Launch For Flagship Galaxy S Smartphones

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) announced Monday it would host its “Galaxy Unpacked” event to launch flagship Galaxy S devices on Jan. 14, a month earlier than expected.

What Happened: In the past, Samsung unveiled its flagship phones in February, either before or during the Mobile World Congress trade show, and released the devices in March or April, CNET reports. This year, the smartphone maker has picked an early launch date.

At the “Galaxy Unpacked” event, Samsung is expected to unveil its newest Galaxy S devices. It will likely have three models, rumored to be the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, as per CNET.

The world’s largest smartphone maker’s teaser video does not reveal any details. Still, leaked images show that the devices are expected to be similar to the Galaxy S20 lineup, except for size, The Verge reports.

Why It Matters: Though Samsung was one of the first companies to release a 5G smartphone in 2020, analysts expect Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to become the world’s second-biggest 5G vendor after Huawei, putting Samsung at the third spot, CNET noted. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 lineup supports 5G.

Samsung reported its highest quarterly revenue in the third quarter in October but the company said it expected intense competition in the fourth quarter.

Samsung’s president and head of mobile communications business, TM Roh, said in a December blog post that the company defies a “one size fits all” mobile experience. Roh added that Samsung would expand its foldable smartphone portfolio and make the devices “more accessible to everyone” in 2021.

Price Action: Samsung Electronics shares rose 2.7% in South Korea on Monday.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.