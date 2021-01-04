Market Overview

PlayStation 5 Supply Drought Over? Sony Begins Taking Pre-Orders In India
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2021 6:02am   Comments
Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) said its newest PlayStation 5 console would be available in India in early February.

What Happened: Sony’s India unit announced on Twitter that the consoles can be pre-ordered beginning Jan. 12 at retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)-owned Flipkart, and others.

In October, Sony had revealed that the PlayStation 5 would be priced at INR 49,990 ($685.38) and the diskless variant called PlayStation 5 Digital Edition would go on sale for INR 39,990 ($548.27). 

Why It Matters: The opening of pre-orders in India is suggestive of a recovery in Sony’s supply chain network, TechCrunch reported.

Sony released its PS5 consoles in 65 countries on its debut, which is nearly double the number of nations that got PS4 at its launch.

Rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched its two new consoles in 37 countries, whereas the previous model was only released in 13 countries.

See Also: PlayStation 5, Xbox Seekers Are Losing Out To 'Scalper Bot' On Walmart, Facebook Marketplace

Widespread scalping led to street prices of the consoles soaring to $1,024 for the disc edition of the PS5 and $990 for the digital edition, as per the Verge. 

The two consoles retail for $499 and $399 respectively in the United States.

Price Action: Sony shares closed nearly 0.3% higher at $101.10 on Thursday and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session in New York.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Gaming Consoles PlayStation 5 xbox

