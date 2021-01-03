Tesla Model Y Deliveries to Start in China This Month

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) popular Model Y all electric crossover will start deliveries in China, Reuters reports.

What Happened: Tesla is selling the Model Y at a starting price of about $52,000, compared with a $49,990 starting price in the US.

The Model Y is being made in an expansion to Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai.

Why It Matters: The Chinese market is a key one for the automaker as, besides its large size, it also comes with heavy subsidies for electric vehicle purchases. Bloomberg reported that although the Model Y does not qualify for the subsidies (unlike Tesla's Model 3), Tesla has priced the Model Y at less than its domestic rivals' models.

Domestic competitors including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV).

Its phenomenal 743% stock price rise in 2020 was based in part on expectations for its growth potential in China.

"We believe China (coming off what looks like a robust November/December) could see eye popping demand into 2021 and 2022 across the board with Tesla's flagship Giga 3 footprint a major competitive advantage," said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives on Saturday upon the release of Tesla's fourth quarter delivery results.

Photo courtesy of Tesla