44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 77.2% to $12.14 after dropping 26% on Wednesday.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares jumped 39.1% to $24.68 after the company issued updates on its potash and Trio pricing and its 2021 outlook. The company sees Q1 and FY 2021 water volumes in excess of same time last year.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) gained 35.3% to $6.09.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares climbed 33% to $2.7911. Bionano Genomics shares jumped around 58% on Wednesday as the company was granted a 180-day extension by the Nasdaq to regain compliance with bid price rule.
- Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) shares climbed 32.8% to $7.82 as CEO, COO and other officers reported grants of shares in form 4 filings on Wednesday.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 30.1% to $6.40 after the company announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) gained 27.4% to $10.67.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares rose 26.4% to $3.4125. Sonesta International Hotels Corporation agreed to acquire RLH.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 25.6% to $2.5989. Aethlon Medical, earlier during the month, said it treated the first patient in its first-in-human Early Feasibility Study of the HEMOPURIFIER.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) climbed 23.3% to $5.40 in sympathy with strength in bitcoin. Bitcoin has rallied about 20% this week. The company provides integrated circuit design for application in bitcoin mining operations.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 21.5% to $18.40 after jumping over 43% on Wednesday.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 21.1% to $2.81.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) surged 18.7% to $44.32.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 17.5% to $3.2550. SRAX extended right to receive BIGtocken special dividend through Dec. 31, 2021.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 17.1% to $3.8201 after declining 17% on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 16.7% to $4.6701. Gevo, on Wednesday, announced a $150 million common stock offering at the market.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) surged 16.5% to $2.97.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) rose 15% to $51.09. Celsius Holdings will replace Capri Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Thursday, January 7.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 14.4% to $3.3189.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 13.1% to $8.60. Man San Law, on Wednesday, reported a 19.9% stake in 500.com.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares rose 12.5% to $1.8701 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 9.5% to $5.44. U.S. Global Investors announced it has sold 10 million shares of HIVE.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 9.1% to $1.6148. Ampio Pharma recently shared feedback from the FDA related to proposed modifications to special protocol assessment for ampion treatment for severe osteoarthritis of the knee.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares gained 7.6% to $1.3453 after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) rose 6.5% to $0.9156 after jumping over 36% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 26% to $0.77 after the company reported pricing of $14.0 million upsized public offering.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 24.3% to $0.4451 after jumping 54% on Wednesday. The company recently named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) dropped 22.8% to $4.57.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 17.9% to $0.1911. Castor Maritime shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company said it received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq's minimum bid price rules.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) dipped 16.8% to $2.28. Professional Diversity Networks shares jumped 100% on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) dipped 16.6% to $3.16 after climbing 43% on Wednesday.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 16.3% to $1.44 after surging over 68% in the prior session.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) fell 15.7% to $1.98 after the company priced its 5.555 million share offering at $1.80 per share.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dropped 15.3% to $28.23 after declining 14% on Wednesday. Islet Management recently disclosed a 7.44% stake in the company.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares declined 15.1% to $7.00 after climbing 27% on Wednesday.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 14.3% to $10.22.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 13.5% to $14.10. Net Element shares gained over 44% on Wednesday after the company's merger partner, Mullen Technologies, received a letter of intent for a purchase order of 1,500 MX-05 electric vehicles..
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) dipped 12.9% to $85.59.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dipped 12.3% to $1.9897.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 11% to $4.85 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 10.1% to $1.78. HC Wainwright & Co., on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 9.1% to $0.3250 after surging around 19% on Wednesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 8.6% to $1.38 after gaining over 16% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 5.5% to $3.63 after the company entered into a partnership agreement with new energy vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor Group Company to strengthen AI-based smart mobility services.
