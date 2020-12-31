Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

This morning 77 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $703.74. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HUSN) shares were up 24.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.72 for a change of up 24.19%. AirNet Technology (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 21.92%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!