Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 6 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points:
- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $135.44. Shares traded down 2.07%.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.56.
- GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.
- Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares were down 24.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.78.
If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it.
