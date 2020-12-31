Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 6 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: DASH) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $135.44. Shares traded down 2.07%.

(NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $135.44. Shares traded down 2.07%. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.56.

(NASDAQ: BIGC) shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.56. GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.

(NYSE: GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.33. The stock was down 3.89% on the session. Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ: IMNM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.

(NASDAQ: METX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares were down 24.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.78.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.