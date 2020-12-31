5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) - P/E: 9.69 Unum (NYSE:UNM) - P/E: 4.82 Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) - P/E: 8.19 Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) - P/E: 8.78 Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) - P/E: 5.69

First Business Financial has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.5, which has increased by 31.58% compared to Q2, which was 0.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.73%, which has decreased by 0.75% from 4.48% in the previous quarter.

Unum has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.21, which has decreased by 1.63% compared to Q2, which was 1.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.06%, which has decreased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 6.48%.

Athene Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q2 to 1.53 now. Athene Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Plumas reported earnings per share at 0.71, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.36%, which has increased by 0.13% from 2.23% last quarter.

Rand Capital saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q2 to 0.11 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.84%, which has increased by 3.92% from 6.92% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.