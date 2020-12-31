Market Overview

CPI Aerostructures: Debt Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CVU) rose by 71.74% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock has.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock's Debt

Based on CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock’s balance sheet as of November 16, 2020, long-term debt is at $29.82 million and current debt is at $4.73 million, amounting to $34.55 million in total debt. Adjusted for $6.75 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $27.80 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock has $47.40 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.73. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

What Does CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock's Debt Look Like?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

