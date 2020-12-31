30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares rose 92.1% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) rose 61.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 36% on Wednesday.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) rose 50.6% to $8.81 in pre-market trading.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares rose 35.5% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 28.1% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after Bitcoin prices surpassed the $28,000 level. Canaan is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 24.1% to $0.289 in pre-market trading. Castor Maritime shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company said it received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq's minimum bid price rules.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 21.5% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported results of its merger partner, FreightHub
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares rose 20.1% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. Sonesta International Hotels Corporation agreed to acquire RLH.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 19.8% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after climbing around 8% on Wednesday. ZK International recent said its subsidiary has completed development of its smart contract.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) rose 19% to $3.26 in pre-market trading. Professional Diversity Networks shares jumped 100% on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 18.1% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. Bionano Genomics shares jumped around 58% on Wednesday as the company was granted a 180-day extension by the Nasdaq to regain compliance with bid price rule.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) rose 14.7% to $50.96 in pre-market trading. Celsius Holdings will replace Capri Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Thursday, January 7.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 13.1% to $17.14 in pre-market trading after jumping over 43% on Wednesday. Bitcoin prices surpassed the $28,000 mark.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 13.1% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Ampio Pharma recently shared feedback from the FDA related to proposed modifications to special protocol assessment for ampion treatment for severe osteoarthritis of the knee.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 11.5% to $5.54 in pre-market trading. U.S. Global Investors announced it has sold 10 million shares of HIVE.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 10.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 9.8% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. Greenpro Capital recently announced plans to set up a Bitcoin fund for investment.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.2% to $11.77 in pre-market trading as Bitcoin prices surpassed $28,000. The company owns crypto-currency mining and trades in correlation with Bitcoin.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 7.4% to $0.7250 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions, on Wednesday, reported a $1.74 million offering of 2.66 million shares priced at $0.655 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 7.1% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after climbing 29% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 6.8% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a partnership agreement with new energy vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor Group Company to strengthen AI-based smart mobility services.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 5.5% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 16.1% to $0.8730 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $14.0 million upsized public offering.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 14% to $0.5055 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Wednesday. The company recently named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 9.3% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after surging over 68% in the prior session.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 8.3% to $0.3280 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Wednesday.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 8.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 7.3% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Wednesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 6.7% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co., on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 6.7% to $0.4411 in pre-market trading after climbing 22% on Wednesday.
