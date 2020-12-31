60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 57.9% to close at $2.10 on Wednesday after jumping over 50% on Tuesday. Bionano, on Monday, announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares climbed 47% to close at $6.80 on Wednesday after jumping over 22% on Tuesday.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) climbed 45.8% to close at $4.81.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 44.3% to close at $16.30 after the company's merger partner, Mullen Technologies, received a letter of intent for a purchase order of 1,500 MX-05 electric vehicles.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares climbed 43.5% to close at $15.15. Bit Digital, last week, released Q3 earnings.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) climbed 43% to close at $3.79 on Wednesday after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) jumped 37.9% to close at $10.34.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 32.6% to close at $7.61 after Man San Law reported a 19.9% stake in the company.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) gained 29.2% to close at $28.00.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) jumped 29% to close at $1.69 after falling over 5% on Tuesday.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) gained 26.9% to close at $8.25.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 27.4% to close at $35.69. DermTech, earlier during the month, reported topline results from TRUST study.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) gained 26.7% to close at $12.02.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) surged 24.7% to close at $3.38. National Holdings posted a FY20 loss of $0.44 per share.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) climbed 23.1% to close at $8.25. SIFCO Industries, last week, reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) surged 21.4% to close at $3.06.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) gained 20.8% to close at $18.89.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) surged 20.7% to close at $8.16.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares climbed 20.3% to close at $80.80. ACM Research, earlier during the month, said Shanghai SEC completed review of verification report of self-inspection for STAR Market IPO.
- Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) rose 19.4% to close at $10.97.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) gained 18.9% to close at $4.97.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares surged 18% to close at $9.50.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 17.7% to close at $6.57.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 17.1% to close at $7.79.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) gained 17% to close at $4.83.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 16.8% to close at $13.26. Evercore ISI Group, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $30 price target.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) gained 16.7% to close at $13.62.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares surged 15% to close at $2.53.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) gained 14.8% to close at $29.62.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) rose 14.5% to close at $2.93 after declining 18% on Tuesday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 14.4% to close at $94.35.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) jumped 13% to close at $2.35 after the company disclosed "positive" top line data from the low dose cohort in the company's Phase 2a 'AMBITION' clinical trial of CRV431.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 12% to close at $45.24. Blink Charging, last week, signed a long-term agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to own and operate charging stations across the health network's locations..
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) surged 10.7% to close at $5.67.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares gained 8.8% to close at $3.09 as the company secures US patent for eftilagimod alpha in combination with a PD-1 pathway inhibitor.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.2% to close at $9.69. Surface Oncology, earlier during the month, announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 7.1% to close at $5.44 after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares fell 26.1% to close at $6.85 on Wednesday after declining 33% on Tuesday.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares dipped 21% to close at $8.68 on Wednesday following Q3 results. China Finance Online reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.91 per share. Its net revenue climbed to $10.7 million from $8.1 million.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares fell 21% to close at $2.26 on Wednesday after the company reported a $2 million common stock offering.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) declined 20% to close at $4.23 as the company said the FDA issued a complete response letter for its NDA seeking approval for the investigational agent arbaclofen extended release tablets to treat spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. The FDA made a number of recommendations, including that the company conduct a new study in order to provide substantial evidence of efficacy of arbaclofen, Osmotica said.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 17.1% to close at $3.26 after gaining over 25% on Tuesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) declined 16.1% to close at $0.47 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Biolase was granted US patent for 'dental laser interface system and method.'
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 15.4% to close at $2.70 after rising 15% on Tuesday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) dipped 14.8% to close at $3.28 as the company reported interim results for the six months ending June 30th.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares dropped 14.4% to close at $27.14.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 14% to close at $33.31. Islet Management recently disclosed a 7.44% stake in the company.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dropped 13.9% to close at $2.10.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 13.4% to close at $4.00 after the company announced a $150 million common stock offering at the market.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares declined 12.7% to close at $3.99 after climbing over 16% on Tuesday.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 12.6% to close at $7.15.
- Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) dipped 12.5% to close at $10.82.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) fell 12% to close at $2.05.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dropped 12% to close at $5.44 after jumping over 41% on Tuesday. Equillium, last week, named Dolca Thomas, M.D., as its executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 11.2% to close at $4.84.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dropped 10.9% to close at $0.9270. ATIF Holdings shares rose sharply on Monday amid strength in AeroCentury after the NYSE accepted AeroCentury's continued listing plan. ATIF holds a 6.56% stake in AeroCentury.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 9.2% to close at $1.97. The company recently reported the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) fell 7.8% to close at $11.93 after jumping over 37% on Tuesday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 6.3% to close at $5.36 after surging around 47% on Tuesday. Technical Communications, on Monday, reported a net loss of $0.49 per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) declined 6% to close at $4.15 after climbing 12% on Tuesday. Integrated Media Technology, last week, announced a 266,000 share offering.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas