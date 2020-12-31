5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) will replace Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) in the S&P 500 effective Thursday, January 7. Enphase Energy shares gained 1% to $174.63 in after-hours trading, while Tiffany shares rose 0.1% to $131.42 in the after-hours trading session.
- Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) reported the acquisition of a Recreation Equipment, Inc. property from the Seritage transaction for $6.8 million. The company also announced the acquisition of a six property portfolio for $12.0 million. Four Corners Property Trust shares gained 0.6% to close at $30.05 on Wednesday.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) reported the filing of an investigational new drug application with the FDA to initiate the TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist clinical program. Ascendis Pharma shares gained 2.2% to close at $170.19 on Wednesday.
- Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) disclosed a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering. Personalis shares fell 1.3% to $37.42 in the after-hours trading session.
