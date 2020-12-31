5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) will replace Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) in the S&P 500 effective Thursday, January 7. Enphase Energy shares gained 1% to $174.63 in after-hours trading, while Tiffany shares rose 0.1% to $131.42 in the after-hours trading session.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) reported the acquisition of a Recreation Equipment, Inc. property from the Seritage transaction for $6.8 million. The company also announced the acquisition of a six property portfolio for $12.0 million. Four Corners Property Trust shares gained 0.6% to close at $30.05 on Wednesday.

