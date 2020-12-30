40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares jumped 81.1% to $8.38 after jumping over 22% on Tuesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares jumped 65.4% to $2.1992 after jumping over 50% on Tuesday. Bionano, on Monday, announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) gained 53.6% to $4.0711 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 29% to $14.57 after the company's merger partner, Mullen Technologies, received a letter of intent for a purchase order of 1,500 MX-05 electric vehicles.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) surged 25.4% to $8.15.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 23% to $34.39. DermTech, earlier during the month, reported topline results from TRUST study.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) surged 23% to $4.06.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 21% to $9.07.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares jumped 20.2% to $12.70. Bit Digital, last week, released Q3 earnings.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) gained 20.1% to $3.0740 after declining 18% on Tuesday.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares surged 18.3% to $79.49. ACM Research, earlier during the month, said Shanghai SEC completed review of verification report of self-inspection for STAR Market IPO.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) rose 15.7% to $7.75. SIFCO Industries, last week, reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) gained 15.6% to $4.6833.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 15.2% to $46.54. Blink Charging, last week, signed a long-term agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to own and operate charging stations across the health network's locations..
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 15% to $5.84 after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 14.8% to $5.88.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 14.2% to $2.3750 after the company disclosed "positive" top line data from the low dose cohort in the company's Phase 2a 'AMBITION' clinical trial of CRV431.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 13.4% to $12.87. Evercore ISI Group, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $30 price target.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) surged 11.4% to $5.22 after declining around 22% on Tuesday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares rose 10.2% to $3.13 as the company secures US patent for eftilagimod alpha in combination with a PD-1 pathway inhibitor.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) fell 9.1% to $1.80 after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) shares rose 9.1% to $11.90.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.7% to $9.74. Surface Oncology, earlier during the month, announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 6.5% to $1.3950 after falling over 5% on Tuesday.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 24.8% to $8.26 following Q3 results. China Finance Online reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.91 per share. Its net revenue climbed to $10.7 million from $8.1 million.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 21% to $3.105 after gaining over 25% on Tuesday.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares dipped 20.3% to $2.28 after the company reported a $2 million common stock offering.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) tumbled 19% to $4.2850 as the company said the FDA issued a complete response letter for its NDA seeking approval for the investigational agent arbaclofen extended release tablets to treat spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. The FDA made a number of recommendations, including that the company conduct a new study in order to provide substantial evidence of efficacy of arbaclofen, Osmotica said.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 17.7% to $0.4609 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Biolase was granted US patent for 'dental laser interface system and method.'
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 15.5% to $5.22 after jumping over 41% on Tuesday. Equillium, last week, named Dolca Thomas, M.D., as its executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 14.7% to $2.72 after rising 15% on Tuesday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares fell 13.3% to $3.96 after climbing over 16% on Tuesday.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares declined 13.2% to $27.50.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 12.7% to $8.09 after declining 33% on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 11.7% to $4.08 after the company announced a $150 million common stock offering at the market.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 10.8% to $5.11 after surging around 47% on Tuesday. Technical Communications, on Monday, reported a net loss of $0.49 per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 9.8% to $3.98 after climbing 12% on Tuesday. Integrated Media Technology, last week, announced a 266,000 share offering.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 8.3% to $1.99. The company recently reported the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) fell 7.3% to $12.00 after jumping over 37% on Tuesday.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 7.1% to $0.9662. ATIF Holdings shares rose sharply on Monday amid strength in AeroCentury after the NYSE accepted AeroCentury's continued listing plan. ATIF holds a 6.56% stake in AeroCentury.
