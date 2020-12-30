Why These Health Care Stocks Are Moving Today

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it began a multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcellTM for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B.

Altimmune is a U.S.-based, clinical-stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of developing products that engage, stimulate and improve immune responses for the prevention and treatment of liver diseases.

Altimmune shares were trading up 3.09% at $11.34. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.10 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares were trading higher after the company and Cellenkos entered into a Global Development Collaboration Agreement for CK0804.

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis.

Incyte shares were trading up 1.34% at $87.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $110.36 and a 52-week low of $62.48.

BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares were trading higher after the company announced that it was issued a U.S. patent for its technology to enhance its cardiac therapeutic.

BioCardia is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It is developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

BioCardia shares were trading up 15.06% at $3.82. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.60 and $1.91.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares were trading lower after the company announced it received a complete response letter from the FDA stating the company did not provide adequate justification for statistical analysis in a co-primary endpoint for Arbaclofen.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing specialty products. The product portfolio of the group includes specialty neurology and women's health products, which are primarily complex formulations of generic drugs.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares were down 19.85% at $4.24. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.67 and a 52-week low of $2.81.