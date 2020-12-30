Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Begins Deliveries Of Mustang Mach-E With Competitive Price, 300-Mile Range
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2020 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Begins Deliveries Of Mustang Mach-E With Competitive Price, 300-Mile Range

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles has hit the market before the end of 2020 and could be a positive catalyst for a legacy automotive manufacturer heading into the new year.

What Happened: The first 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E delivery occurred in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, according to InsideEVs.

The car from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is produced in Mexico, so Texas wasn’t a surprise location for the first delivery.

Deliveries in other states should start soon, with InsideEVs reporting that Mach-E buyers have received emails about their vehicles shipping.

Related Link: Ford Vs. General Electric: The Blue Chip Race Back To $10

Why It’s Important: New Ford CEO Jim Farley has put an emphasis on the company to grow through electric vehicles. The company has committed $11.5 billion through 2022 to investments in electric vehicles.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has several models and price points. The Mach-E Premium ER RWD is the first 300-mile range electric vehicle from a manufacturer other than Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The vehicle has a price point of $45,600 after tax credits. The cheapest Mach-E with a 211-mile range has a price point of $39,195 after tax credits.

The Tesla Model Y LR with 300-mile range has a price point of $61,190. The Tesla Model 3 Perf LR AWD with 315-mile range has a price point of $56,190.

The new electric vehicle from Ford is the most affordable all-wheel drive, all-electric car and has comparable range to Tesla. This car could become a bestseller quickly in the United States and Europe given its range and price point.

The new vehicle from Ford was featured in a holiday commercial reuniting the Griswold family from “Christmas Vacation” and “Vacation.” Unlike Tesla, Ford is a heavy spender on advertising and could put more money into ad campaigns for the vehicle.

F Price Action: Shares of Ford were up 0.17% at $8.84 at last check Tuesday. Shares have traded as high as $9.45 in the last 52 weeks. Shares traded around $6.89 when new CEO Farley took over.

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Tesla Faces 'Formidable Bear Case' Over Apple's EV Plans, Says Morgan Stanley
Watch This Teaser Video From Ford Showing Electric F-150 Playing In Snow With Mustang Mach E
Over 70% Of US Drivers Considering An Electric Vehicle: Consumer Reports
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Ford Motor
Lancadia Vote, Katapult Deal, Virgin Galactic Share Offering: SPACs Attack Recap
Watch Out, Elon Musk. These EV Startups Are Trying To Take On Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Mach-E Jim FarleyNews Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com