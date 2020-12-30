Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google's New Search Feature Shows TikTok, Instagram Short Videos
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Google's New Search Feature Shows TikTok, Instagram Short Videos

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is testing a new search feature that includes showing videos from Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Instagram and TikTok.

What Happened: The new feature is an expansion of a test-launch earlier this year, where "Shot' Videos" appear in the personalized feed in the Google mobile app on some Android devices, according to TechCrunch.

The "Short Videos" carousel is different from Google Stories, consisting of short-form video content from partner sites. The carousel shows Instagram and TikTok videos to users in search, allowing Google to retain users as they don't leave the platform.

Clicking the TikTok or the Instagram video takes users to a web version of the social platform and not the device's natively installed app.

Why It Matters: Google has partnered with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) since 2015 to index search results, as per TechCrunch. It is not clear if there's such an agreement with Instagram or TikTok. 

Google told TechCrunch that the feature was currently being piloted on mobile devices. It is available in a limited way on Google app and mobile web.

As per an Instagram FAQ, a user may see images appear in Google search when third-party websites have been created using Instagram API but are not affiliated with Instagram directly.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed 0.98% lower at $1,758.72 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

House Passes $2,000 Direct Payments, But Senate Approval Seen Tougher
3 Thematic ETFs Demanding Investor Attention In 2021
Alibaba Regulatory Woes A 'Nirvana Set Up' For FAANG Stocks, Says Analyst
Amazon Is Grabbing Google's Online Advertising Share: FT
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 28
Strong Start: Government Shutdown Averted But Slow News Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: techcrunch TikTokNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com