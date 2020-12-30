Google's New Search Feature Shows TikTok, Instagram Short Videos

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is testing a new search feature that includes showing videos from Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Instagram and TikTok.

What Happened: The new feature is an expansion of a test-launch earlier this year, where "Shot' Videos" appear in the personalized feed in the Google mobile app on some Android devices, according to TechCrunch.

The "Short Videos" carousel is different from Google Stories, consisting of short-form video content from partner sites. The carousel shows Instagram and TikTok videos to users in search, allowing Google to retain users as they don't leave the platform.

Clicking the TikTok or the Instagram video takes users to a web version of the social platform and not the device's natively installed app.

Why It Matters: Google has partnered with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) since 2015 to index search results, as per TechCrunch. It is not clear if there's such an agreement with Instagram or TikTok.

Google told TechCrunch that the feature was currently being piloted on mobile devices. It is available in a limited way on Google app and mobile web.

As per an Instagram FAQ, a user may see images appear in Google search when third-party websites have been created using Instagram API but are not affiliated with Instagram directly.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed 0.98% lower at $1,758.72 on Tuesday.