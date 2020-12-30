35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares rose 189.4% to $7.67 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 64.6% to $8.36 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 56.6% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed "positive" top line data from the low dose cohort in the company's Phase 2a 'AMBITION' clinical trial of CRV431.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 36.8% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Tuesday. Bionano, on Monday, announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 27.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 17.2% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 14.4% to $12.08 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital, last week, released Q3 earnings.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) shares rose 12.3% to $12.24 in pre-market trading.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 10.6% to $0.4218 in pre-market trading. Guardion Health Sciences shares jumped over 21% on Tuesday as the company named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 9.9% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after fallinf over 5% on Tuesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 9.8% to $12.08 in pre-market trading. Altimmune, last week, said the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for AdCOVID.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.6% to $12.89 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. Marathon conducts cryptocurrency mining.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 9.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after falling more than 9% on Tuesday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares rose 9.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading as the company secures US patent for eftilagimod alpha in combination with a PD-1 pathway inhibitor.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 8.1% to $10.58 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics, last week, said it completed principle design work for PCR test to detect mutations for new coronavirus strain using CoPrimer platform.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 8% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. My Size, last week, disclosed a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 7.7% to $91.40 in pre-market trading. CureVac, last week, announced it would start a phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.3% to $9.70 in pre-market trading. Surface Oncology, earlier during the month, announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 6.9% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Tuesday. Cemtrex, earlier during the month, reported a strategic investment in MasterpieceVR.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 31.8% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after the company received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for arbaclofen extended release tablets. The CRL stated that the company did not provide adequate justification for statistical analysis, in a co-primary endpoint for arbaclofen.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 25% to $8.25 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. China Finance Online reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.91 per share. Its net revenue climbed to $10.7 million from $8.1 million.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 16.8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after surging around 47% on Tuesday. Technical Communications, on Monday, reported a net loss of $0.49 per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 13.6% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Tuesday. Senseonics, last week, raised Q4 guidance. The company was also recently granted a US patent for a remotely-powered sensing system with multiple sensing devices.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 13.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Tuesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 12.7% to $0.4890 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Biolase was granted US patent for 'dental laser interface system and method.'
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 10.5% to $0.9305 in pre-market trading. ATIF Holdings shares rose sharply on Monday amid strength in AeroCentury after the NYSE accepted AeroCentury's continued listing plan. ATIF holds a 6.56% stake in AeroCentury.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 9.9% to $3.10 in pre-market trading following a 44% surge in the prior session.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) fell 8.9% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. IRIDEX shares jumped over 20% on Tuesday after hearing that Value Investor Club issued bullish commentary on the stock.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 8.6% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 8.3% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after climbing over 21% on Tuesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 7.6% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Tenax Therapeutics shares jumped 85% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target..
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) fell 7.3% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Tuesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 7% to $5.88 in pre-market trading. Microvision reported a $13 million at-the-market equity facility.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 6.9% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 6.9% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after jumping over 41% on Tuesday. Equillium, last week, named Dolca Thomas, M.D., as its executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas