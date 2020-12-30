62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares climbed 62.3% to close at $5.00 on Tuesday. DPW Holdings, earlier during the month, entered into agreement to purchase a 9.9% equity interest in Universal Security Instruments.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 50.4% to close at $1.33 om Tuesday. Bionano shares jumped over 25% on Monday as the company announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) climbed 47% to close at $5.72. Technical Communications, on Monday, reported a net loss of $0.49 per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares surged 43.9% to close at $3.44.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) gained 41.7% to close at $6.18.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) climbed 37.4% to close at $12.94 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) jumped 29.6% to close at $10.99. China Finance Online, after the closing bell on Tuesday, posted a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share.
- Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) surged 27.1% to close at $3.33.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares gained 25.2% to close at $3.93 after surging around 94% on Monday.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 24.9% to close at $4.56. Lightbridge, last week, was awarded a patent in Eurasia for innovative nuclear fuel assemblies.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) surged 22.4% to close at $4.64.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 21.8% to close at $2.63.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 21.6% to close at $0.3813 as the company named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 21.4% to close at $5.89.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares jumped 20.8% to close at $2.91 after hearing that Value Investor Club issued bullish commentary on the stock.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) gained 21.3% to close at $4.96.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) jumped 20.3% to close at $12.99. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone with a Buy rating.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) rose 19.6% to close at $8.65.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 19.3% to close at $5.08. JanOne, last week, filed for a mixed shelf of upto $100 million.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) surged 19% to close at $7.63 after a company press release highlighted the company's blockchain technology in commercial and recreational drones.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) jumped 18.7% to close at $6.41. Pitney Bowes said pricing adjustments implemented on its Standard and Cross Border Delivery services during the peak 2020 shipping season will be reinstated effective January 25, 2021.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares gained 16.7% to close at $0.56 after jumping over 26% on Monday. BIOLASE, earlier during the month, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) rose 16.7% to close at $14.84.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) surged 16.6% to close at $4.57.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares jumped 15.6% to close at $166.19.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 15.2% to close at $3.19.
- Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) jumped 13.9% to close at $21.25.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 13.9% to close at $3.19.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) rose 13.1% to close at $2.42.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares gained 12.2% to close at $4.41. Integrated Media Technology, last week, announced a 266,000 share offering.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) jumped 11.9% to close at $12.99. Fuwei Films, last week, announced the open bidding to sell its Dornier production line resulted in a successful bid at $21.7 million.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares rose 7% to close at $2.44.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) gained 6.2% to close at $1.54.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) gained 5.9% to close at $3.25.
- Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 5.4% to close at $8.59 after the company announced it sold a DragnFly LDM system to an Academy of Engineering Physics in the Pacific Rim.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) rose 5.4% to close at $14.49.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares tumbled 54.2% to close at $42.36 on Tuesday after the company provided an update on data from its vaccine candidate, ARCT-021. Following the update, multiple firms, including Baird, HC Wainwright & Co and Raymond James downgraded ratings on the stock.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 54.1% to close at $1.70. AMERI’s stockholders approved all proposals to complete tender offer for Jay Pharma shares.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dipped 33.3% to close at $2.36. Monaker Group increased size of its offering from 2.6 million shares to 3.08 million shares at $2.50 per share.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 33.1% to close at $9.27 after the company announced it has received a letter of non-compliance with the NYSE listing standards. The company’s stock jumped 415% on Monday.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) declined 24.6% to close at $8.08. Actinium reported successful pre-planned ad hoc interim analysis of Phase 3 SIERRA trial.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) dipped 21.6% to close at $4.68.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 18.6% to close at $7.60. Inhibikase Therapeutics, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) dipped 18% to close at $2.56.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) dropped 16.4% to close at $2.25. Nuverra, last week, announced a limited duration stockholder rights plan.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) fell 16.3% to close at $55.98.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) shares declined 15.7% to close at $74.00.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 15.6% to close at $3.15 after climbing 29% on Monday.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares fell 15.5% to close at $13.04. Avidity Partners Management, last week, reported a 5.6% stake in Alpine Immune Sciences.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) shares dropped 15.5% to close at $27.00. RMG Acquisition reported that shareholders have approved business combo with Romeo Systems with no redemptions.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 14.7% to close at $2.72 after jumping over 38% on Monday.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 14.5% to close at $4.18.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) dipped 14.2% to close at $55.23. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $65.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 14.2% to close at $12.63. Triterras, last week, provided Q3 net revenue and net income estimates and reiterated its FY2020 guidance.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped 13.8% to close at $40.40, potentially amid profit taking following the stock's 2020 run.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) dipped 13.3% to close at $6.28.
- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) dropped 13.2% to close at $42.48.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 11.7% to close at $7.72.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 11.2% to close at $74.87.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 11.1% to close at $2.88 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) declined 7.3% to close at $0.7048 after rising 7% on Monday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 9.9% to close at $0.6510. Staffing 360 Solutions, last week, reported pricing of $2.5 million public offering of common stock.
