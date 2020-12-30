5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) confirmed talks with the government of South Korea to supply the nation with 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The company also said that its vaccine will be made available to its workers, contractors, and board members under the FDA emergency use authorization. Moderna shares gained 2.7% to close at $114.39 on Tuesday, while declining 0.1% in after-hours trading.
- China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.91 per share. Its net revenue climbed to $10.7 million from $8.1 million. China Finance Online shares dipped 25.4% to $8.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine has received approval in the United Kingdom for emergency use. AstraZeneca shares gained 2.2% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.
- Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) jumped around 25% on Tuesday after the company disclosed "positive" top line data from the low dose cohort in its Phase 2a 'AMBITION' clinical trial of CRV431. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares surged 24.5% to $2.59 in after-hours trading.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) reported a $13 million at-the-market equity facility. Microvision shares dipped 6.7% to $5.90 in the after-hours trading session.
