5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) confirmed talks with the government of South Korea to supply the nation with 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The company also said that its vaccine will be made available to its workers, contractors, and board members under the FDA emergency use authorization. Moderna shares gained 2.7% to close at $114.39 on Tuesday, while declining 0.1% in after-hours trading.

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.91 per share. Its net revenue climbed to $10.7 million from $8.1 million. China Finance Online shares dipped 25.4% to $8.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: JRJC) reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.91 per share. Its net revenue climbed to $10.7 million from $8.1 million. China Finance Online shares dipped 25.4% to $8.20 in the after-hours trading session. AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine has received approval in the United Kingdom for emergency use. AstraZeneca shares gained 2.2% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.

