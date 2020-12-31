Women-Led Queen's Gambit Growth SPAC Seeking Checkmate Target Company

The number of SPACs that file to go public continues to rise as we close out 2020. A uniquely named offering includes a management team of all women.

The SPAC: Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital is seeking to raise $225 million in an offering. The units will include one half of a warrant.

The SPAC is led by Agility, a logistics provider, and Luxor Capital Group.

Common shares will trade on the Nasdaq as "GMBT." The SPAC and symbol are a nod to “The Queen’s Gambit” series on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), which follows a female chess player.

The Management Team: The team is led by Victoria Grace, who founded Colle Capital Partners in 2015.

Colle Capital has invested in more than 40 companies across logistics, health, fintech and marketplace. Colle led the pre-Series A investment in Hyliion (NYSE: HYLN) and facilitated the introduction to Agility, which has placed a pre-order for Hyllion vehicles.

CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya is the current CFO for Fortune Media and also worked for Bitchbox, XpressSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA), NBC Universal and KPMG.

Board member Jennifer Barbetta works at Starwood Capital after working at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) from 1995 to 2019.

Other team members have experience with the Department of Energy, Jamf Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF), McAfee, Target, Ikea and Volvo.

SPAC Target: The SPAC is targeting a company that offers a competitive advantage. Areas of focus for the SPAC are clean energy, health care, fintech, industrials, mobility and emerging technology.

Disclosure: Author is long HYLN.