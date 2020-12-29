Market Overview

Third Point Urges Intel To Explore Strategic Alternatives: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2020 4:07pm   Comments
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is being pushed by activist hedge fund Third Point LLC to explore "strategic alternatives," according to a Reuters report, citing a letter Third Point sent to the tech company’s chairman.

What Happened: Third Point CEO Daniel Loeb wrote to Intel’s chairman Omar Ishrak requesting "immediate action" to boost the company’s position as a provider of processor chips for PCs and data centers.

The changes could lead to a major shakeup at Intel.

“Intel welcomes input from all investors regarding enhanced shareholder value. In that spirit, we look forward to engaging with Third Point LLC on their ideas towards that goal,” Intel said in a statement to Reuters. 

Why It Matters: Intel customers like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) are designing in-house processors for server computers running on the company’s cloud services, a development that will reduce reliance on Intel’s chip technology.

The company is under pressure to remain competitive as its clients take business in-house.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares gained 4.93% Tuesday to end the session at $49.39. 

The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $43.63.

Related Link: Chip Stocks Fall On Report Microsoft Will Take Things In House

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dan Loeb Reuters third point

