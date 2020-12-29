Tenax, Amphastar, Arcturus: Why These 3 Pharma Stocks Are Moving
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) shares were trading higher Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
Tenax Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical needs.
Tenax Therapeutics shares were up 94.39% at $2.08 at last check. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.84 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.
Amphastar (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares were trading higher after the company announced the FDA has approved its abbreviated NDA for Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, 1 mg.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products.
Amphastar shares traded up 3.94% to $19.77. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.69 and a 52-week low of $12.32.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares were trading lower by 54.41% to $42.13 after the company provided an update on data on its coronavirus vaccine candidate ARCT-021. Following the update, multiple firms downgraded the stock.
