Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares jumped 303.2% to $12.42. DPW Holdings, earlier during the month, entered into agreement to purchase a 9.9% equity interest in Universal Security Instruments.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) jumped 170.2% to $10.51. Technical Communications, on Monday, reported a net loss of $0.49 per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares jumped 42% to $3.40.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares surged 33.7% to $4.20 after surging around 94% on Monday.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares gained 31.3% to $2.9944.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares jumped 29.1% to $0.6196 after jumping over 26% on Monday. BIOLASE, earlier during the month, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 27.6% to $12.02 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 27.1% to $2.72.
  • Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) surged 25.7% to $13.58. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone with a Buy rating.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) jumped 25.2% to $11.79 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares jumped 23.2% to $1.0889. Bionano shares jumped over 25% on Monday as the company announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 21.4% to $15.44.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares rose 20% to $2.88 after hearing that Value Investor Club issued bullish commentary on the stock.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) gained 19.4% to $8.63.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) jumped 17.2% to $4.44.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) surged 14.4% to $3.17.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares climbed 14% to $4.48. Integrated Media Technology, last week, announced a 266,000 share offering.
  • U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) gained 13.7% to $15.64.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares jumped 13.6% to $7.10.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) surged 13.4% to $3.48.
  • RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) rose 11.4% to $1.6150.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 10.8% to $12.86. Fuwei Films, last week, announced the open bidding to sell its Dornier production line resulted in a successful bid at $21.7 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 7.1% to $0.3356 as the company named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 6.3% to $8.66 after the company announced it sold a DragnFly LDM system to an Academy of Engineering Physics in the Pacific Rim.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares dipped 53.3% to $43.12 after the company provided an update on data from its vaccine candidate, ARCT-021. Following the update, multiple firms, including Baird, HC Wainwright & Co and Raymond James downgraded ratings on the stock.
  • Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) dropped 52% to $1.7781. AMERI’s stockholders approved all proposals to complete tender offer for Jay Pharma shares.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 35.8% to $8.89 after the company announced it has received a letter of non-compliance with the NYSE listing standards. The company’s stock jumped 415% on Monday.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dropped 31.9% to $2.4099. Monaker Group increased size of its offering from 2.6 million shares to 3.08 million shares at $2.50 per share.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) fell 22% to $8.35. Actinium reported successful pre-planned ad hoc interim analysis of Phase 3 SIERRA trial.
  • Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dropped 19.7% to $7.03.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares declined 19% to $2.5834 after jumping over 38% on Monday.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) fell 18.1% to $1.99.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares declined 16.3% to $12.92. Avidity Partners Management, last week, reported a 5.6% stake in Alpine Immune Sciences.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) fell 16% to $2.62.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) dropped 15.5% to $7.89. Inhibikase Therapeutics, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 14.5% to $3.19 after climbing 29% on Monday.
  • 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) dropped 14.5% to $57.15.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) dipped 14.1% to $55.30. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $65.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 13.5% to $73.00.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 10.5% to $0.68 after rising 7% on Monday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 10.3% to $2.9067 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 8.6% to $0.6599. Staffing 360 Solutions, last week, reported pricing of $2.5 million public offering of common stock.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 8.5% to $0.97. ATIF Holdings shares jumped over 51% on Monday amid strength in AeroCentury after the NYSE accepted AeroCentury's continued listing plan. ATIF holds a 6.56% stake in AeroCentury.
  • Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) fell 6.8% to $18.91 after dropping over 47% on Monday. Air T, last week, announced its intent to form new aircraft asset management business and new aircraft capital joint venture.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 5.7% to $4.5478 after climbing over 30% on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + AIRT)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; House Passes $2,000 Direct Payments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; AeroCentury Shares Spike Higher
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com