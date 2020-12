Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 9 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $139.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.35%.

