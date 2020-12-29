Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does Baidu's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 7:12am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose by 56.48%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Baidu has.

Baidu's Debt

Based on Baidu’s financial statement as of March 15, 2018, long-term debt is at $5.50 billion and current debt is at $1.19 billion, amounting to $6.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.70 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $4.99 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Baidu has $38.69 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.17. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

What Does Baidu's Debt Look Like?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Alibaba Regulatory Woes A 'Nirvana Set Up' For FAANG Stocks, Says Analyst
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Understanding Baidu's Unusual Options Activity
12 Emerging Technologies To Watch In 2021
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com