84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares climbed 414.9% to close at $13.85 on Monday after the company reported that the NYSE accepted its plan for continued listing.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) surged 81.2% to close at $10.49. Bit Digital, last week, released Q3 earnings.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 46.6% to close at $2.17.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) surged 45.6% to close at $8.75.
- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) gained 42.8% to close at $16.75.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) climbed 41.2% to close at $15.88 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares climbed 39.5% to close at $2.40 after declining over 7% on Thursday. The company, late Thursday, reported a deal with certain creditors on financial covenant relief and debt maturity extension.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 38.7% to close at $3.19.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares gained 36.3% to close at $17.44.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) climbed 31.5% to close at $5.01 after the company was awarded a $1.1 million military contract for power solutions in satellite-controlled tactical systems.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 31.3% to close at $5.83 following news they will acquire Xi'an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 30.3% to close at $4.82 after climbing 27% on Thursday. Gevo, last week, announced it has optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, SD, and has met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 29.5% to close at $3.03 after the company completed its V1.25L electrolyzer program on time and under budget.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 29.1% to close at $3.73.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) surged 28.9% to close at $12.50. ReneSola, last week, priced its 2.105 million ADS offering at $9.50 per ADS.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) gained 28.4% to close at $5.97.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares jumped 27.8% to close at $2.25 after declining 32% on Thursday. The company reported the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) surged 27.7% to close at $5.63. Evogene’s Canonic subsidiary, last week, signed a commercial agreement with medical cannabis cultivator, Telcann.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) gained 26.7% to close at $28.75 on Monday.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) jumped 25.8% to close at $34.58.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares climbed 25.4% to close at $2.96 after the company announced it received a $200 million financing loan with the ability to upsize it to $350 million.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 25.4% to close at $0.8842 after dropping 9% on Thursday.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 24% to close at $5.32. 500.com, last week, announced a $23 million investment from Good Luck Information Technology.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) surged 22.3% to close at $3.84.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) surged 20.5% to close at $27.41 after the company announced a collaboration with Pfizer in which the company will receive a $650 million upfront payment.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) jumped 20.4% to close at $12.10.
- Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) rose 19.7% to close at $18.65.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares climbed 19.3% to close at $15.65 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) jumped 19.3% to close at $65.99.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 19.3% to close at $16.41 despite cautious commentary from JP Morgan.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) surged 19.2% to close at $11.04.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) climbed 19.1% to close at $3.12.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares surged 18.4% to close at $4.31. Mogo, last week, announced it will make a corporate investment in Bitcoin.
- Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR) gained 18.3% to close at $20.35.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) jumped 17.8% to close at $1.19.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) climbed 17.6% to close at $17.82.
- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares rose 17.3% to close at $13.80.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) jumped 17.2% to close at $4.36.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) surged 17% to close at $6.20. SIFCO Industries, last week, posted a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) rose 16.9% to close at $22.47.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) jumped 16.5% to close at $5.80.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares gained 16.2% to close at $28.90 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) rose 14.9% to close at $25.44.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) gained 14.7% to close at $5.87. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported an agreement to settle patent litigation with Adamas.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares rose 14.7% to close at $370.00 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin..
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares climbed 13% to close at $5.57.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) gained 13% to close at $41.87.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) surged 12.4% to close at $4.19 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 12.2% to close at $12.25 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 12.1% to close at $1.39 after declining over 2% on Thursday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 10.3% to close at $30.88.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares rose 9.2% to close at close at $3.33 following news of successful completion of the company's pre-clinical studies for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) gained 7.2% to close at $4.45. Energy Fuels, earlier during the month, announced it would enter the rare earth materials business.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) rose 7% to close at $14.35 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) gained 7% to close at $0.76 after jumping more than 36% on Thursday.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) gained 6.9% to close at $2.47.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares rose 6.1% to close at $1.40 after the company reported the completion of Phase 1 development and integration of disaggregated network solution and also announced passing of acceptance test with research institute of one of major Chinese mobile network operators.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 6% to close at $12.50 following a Brexit deal which will allow the company's Jaguar Land Rover division to export and import between the UK and EU.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 5.5% to close at $0.7542 after declining over 33% on Thursday. Jaguar Health, last week, signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares tumbled 78.1% to close at $5.50 on Monday after the company's phase 3 trial of Eprenetapopt missed its primary endpoint.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) dropped 47.1% to close at $20.29. Air T shares jumped 294% on Thursday after the company announced plans to form a new aircraft equity vehicle.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) fell 42% to close at $14.02 after the stock surged as much as 182% on Thursday.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) dipped 21.1% to close at $17.08. Humanigen reported it has secured US Patent for lenzilumab in preventing cytokine storm and neurotoxicity related to CAR-T cell therapy.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) fell 20% to close at $31.60.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) dropped 17.4% to close at $25.63. MINISO, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) dropped 15.3% to close at $16.67. Yumanity Therapeutics, last week, completed reverse merger with Proteostasis Therapeutics.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares declined 15.3% to close at $5.03. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced the acquisition of Panoptes Pharma.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) fell 14% to close at $30.34.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) dipped 13.9% to close at $107.67.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) dropped 13.7% to close at $6.40.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares declined 13.7% to close at $67.87.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 13.6% to close at $87.88. The company last week announced it would start a phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) dropped 13.6% to close at $15.39.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 13.5% to close at $38.33 despite reporting upbeat Q3 revenue.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) dropped 13.2% to close at $5.60.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) fell 12.4% to close at $13.99.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares fell 11.9% to close at $38.94. fuboTV dipped 16% on Thursday after LightShed Partners initiated the stock with Sell rating and $8 price target.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dipped 10.1% to close at $17.09.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 10.1% to close at $0.4313. Avinger gained around 39% on Thursday after the company reported annual meeting results.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 9.2% to close at $9.58. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 8.4% to close at $0.3135 after declining over 7% on Thursday. Guardion Health Sciences, earlier during the month, announced the development of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 7.5% to close at $8.15 after the company priced its $250 million registered direct offering.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 6.1% to close at $3.57.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 5.8% to close at $3.89.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas