5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 4:39am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) reported a $3.3 billion private placement with Silver Lake and other investors. TAL Education shares declined 0.6% to $67.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) reported that the FDA has granted approval to first generic of drug used to treat severe hypoglycemia for injection. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 10.4% to $21.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Shares of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) gained over 5% in after-hours trading on Monday after Islet Management disclosed a 7.44% stake in 13G filing. Fubotv shares climbed 5.1% to $40.94 in the after-hours trading session after declining around 12% in regular trading session.

  • Vontier Corp (NYSE: VNT) disclosed roughly 33.5 million share shelf offering. Vontier shares fell 1.7% to close at $33.38 on Monday.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported that the FDA has accepted Priority Review for the supplemental New Drug Application for LORBRENA in previously untreated ALK-positive lung cancer. Pfizer shares fell 0.2% to $36.73 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

