5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) reported a $3.3 billion private placement with Silver Lake and other investors. TAL Education shares declined 0.6% to $67.59 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TAL) reported a $3.3 billion private placement with Silver Lake and other investors. TAL Education shares declined 0.6% to $67.59 in after-hours trading. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) reported that the FDA has granted approval to first generic of drug used to treat severe hypoglycemia for injection. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 10.4% to $21.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMPH) reported that the FDA has granted approval to first generic of drug used to treat severe hypoglycemia for injection. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 10.4% to $21.00 in the after-hours trading session. Shares of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) gained over 5% in after-hours trading on Monday after Islet Management disclosed a 7.44% stake in 13G filing. Fubotv shares climbed 5.1% to $40.94 in the after-hours trading session after declining around 12% in regular trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor