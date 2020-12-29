Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for October will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's adjusted index is projected to increase a monthly 0.7% in October following a 1.3% rise in the prior month.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills and 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
